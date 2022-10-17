We've all been in a situation when we've disliked the taste of a dish because it was too bland or lacked flavour. This is the time when accompaniments come to our rescue! They have the ability to instantly enhance the flavour of a dish by several notches. Be it our traditional Indian pickles, chutneys, raita or western-style dips and sauces - they pair well with almost anything and everything! Don't you agree? Today, we bring you a list of 5 garlic accompaniments that can spruce up the taste of any meal. If you're someone who is a fan of all things garlicky, you'll definitely be a fan of these. They are super easy to make and taste delicious. So, without further ado, let's get started with the list.





Here're 5 Garlic Accompaniments You Must Try:

1.Garlic Chutney (Our Recommendation)

Garlic chutney, also known as lehsun ki chutney, is one of the easiest chutneys to make. All you need to do is grind garlic cloves with whole red chillies and some salt to make a smooth paste. Its spicy and fiery taste can spruce up any meal. Click here for the recipe.

2.Garlic Mayonnaise





Mayonnaise is a great accompaniment that goes well with a variety of snacks. As the name suggests, this mayonnaise is bursting with flavours of garlic and can be used as a dip for grilled sandwiches, potato wedges, French fries and much more. Click here for the recipe.

3.Garlic And Herb Cream Cheese





Next up, we bring you a creamy and flavourful garlic and herb cream cheese recipe. This accompaniment is vegan as it uses cashew nut paste instead of cream cheese. Basil leaves help enhance the flavour of this dip. Click here for the recipe.

4.Garlic Tahini Sauce





Tahini paste is combined with chopped garlic, salt, water and lemon juice to make this delectable garlic tahini sauce. You can serve it with lamb chops, roasted vegetables or poached tomatoes. Click here for the recipe.





5.Tomato Garlic Chutney





This chutney has mouth-watering flavours of garlic and tomatoes along with the crackle of mustard seeds and curry leaves. It tastes best when paired with roti or rice and would be a great addition on your lunch and dinner table. Click here for the recipe.













So, what are you waiting for? Try out these recipes and let us know how they turned out in the comments below.