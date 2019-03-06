Gas And Bloating Bothering You? Drink This 3-Ingredient Ayurvedic Concoction

We all love to indulge in tasty and scrumptious foods. Most delectable dishes are prepared using a melange of spices and contain large quantities of oil in them. Although these things add flavours to the dishes, but at the same time, they have the potential to mess with your overall health too. Apart from adding onto the calorie load, greasy foods can take a toll on your digestive health too. Acidity, flatulence, bloating are few of the digestion-related issues that can be triggered because of such foods.



You must have noticed that after having a heavy meal, gas and bloating are two issues that are faced by many people. Not only do they induce a feeling of discomfort, but also disturb the digestive and gut health to a great extent. In order to get rid of the same, you can make use of the readily available ingredients in your kitchen that are all-natural. Yes, you read that right. Indian kitchen households are a treasure trove of ingredients that have potent healing properties.



One drink that can be made in a jiffy using just three ingredients is of green cardamom (elaichi), cumin (jeera) and fennel (saunf). According to Ayurvedic Expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "A concoction made using these three ingredients is recommended for bloating. Fennel has diuretic properties, whereas cardamom and jeera both help in relieving gastric distention and are digestive in nature."



The volatile oils present in fennel seeds help in promoting the production of gastric enzymes, which further kick-start the digestion process.



"Other than this, boiling 1 teaspoon coriander seeds in water for 5 minutes and then drinking this concoction twice a day could also be beneficial in keeping bloating at bay. This drink also helps to reduce water retention in the body and makes one feel lighter," adds Dr. Ashutosh. The benefits of coriander are aplenty. It has diuretic properties and has an hormones balancing action, hence it is also known to be good for pre-menstrual syndrome.



Here's how you can make this 3-ingredient Ayurvedic drink for bloating:



Ingredients:







1 tablespoon green cardamom

1 tablespoon jeera

1 tablespoon fennel seeds



Method:







To begin with, take a bowl and add water in it. Bring it on high flame.

Next, add in all the three ingredients and allow them to boil.

After a while, strain the concoction and drink this warm.



So, the next time you feel discomfort after gorging on a delectable meal, make this Ayurvedic drink for yourself and get going.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









