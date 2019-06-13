Summer Diet Tips: Carry This Ayurvedic Drink While Travelling To Keep Heat Stroke At Bay

Heat Stroke: Intense heat wave can leave you dehydrated and drain out all the energy from your body.

Highlights There seems to be no respite from the scorching heat

Intense heat wave can leave you dehydrated

Before you step out in the sun, don't forget to carry this drink

Summers are here and how! There seems to be no respite from the scorching heat and the temperature only seems to be gradually increasing. With temperature crossing 45 degrees, many parts in India have fallen under the trap of intense heat wave, which is causing a toll on many people's health. Stepping outdoors for daily routine chores has become nearly impossible, all because of the sweltering heat. During such times, it gets imperative to take proper care of one's health and to make right dietary choices. Intense heat wave can leave you dehydrated and drain out all the energy from your body. When dehydration is accompanied with prolonged exposure to heat or physical exertion in high temperatures, it gives rise to a serious health condition called heat stroke.





Here Are A Few Common Symptoms Of Heat Stroke:







Nausea and vomiting

Weakness

Muscle Cramps

Dizziness

Light-headedness

Rapid Heartbeat

Headache

(Also Read: 5 Benefits Of Having Khus Sharbat In Summers)





Excessive sweating may increase the risk of heat stroke



If you have been noticing any one or all of these symptoms lately, then it's time for you take some effective steps to deal with heat stroke. During such times, it is of utmost importance to stay well-hydrated by consuming cooling drinks. While there is no dearth of summer drinks out there, one drink that can effectively keep heat stroke at bay is khus and chandan-infused water. According to Ayurveda Expert, Ashutosh Gautam, "Khus and chandan-infused water is traditionally recommended for its cooling effect in the body. The drink has also got energising properties."





"Other than this, consumption of coriander seeds and fennel may also help in keeping the body cool. Coarsely ground fennel, coriander seeds along with safed til seeds (white sesame seeds) will provide essential minerals like calcium, potassium and manganese that are lost in excessive sweating. One can add jaggery to the mixture too," he adds.





Khus sherbet is a green-coloured concoction, which is prepared using khus essence, sugar and water. Roots of khus grass (vetiver grass) give the syrup a green colour and vetiver is known as an age-old cooling remedy to battle heat strokes. Whereas, sandalwood (or chandan) is prized in Ayurveda as an excellent ingredient that can be used in powder form. You can tie 10-15 grams of chandan in a potli (pouch) and infuse it in the khus sherbet to reap its benefits. Chill this drink in the refrigerator and savour it to beat the heat.





So, the next time you step out in the sun, don't forget to carry this drink in a bottle and keep sipping on it in regular intervals to save yourself from the brunt of heat stroke.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



