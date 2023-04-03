It's finally summer season and we're all craving those cold and refreshing drinks. And when it comes to refreshing drinks, the list is endless. Yet there is one drink that almost no one can resist, and that is cold coffee. It's a popular summer drink that's cool and refreshing, made with coffee, sugar, and cold milk, and it fills us with energy. But let's be real, getting the perfect froth and texture can be tricky. That's why we've got you covered with some tips to help you make the perfect glass of cold coffee. Trust us, your taste buds will thank you for it!





Here are 5 easy steps to make the perfect cold coffee:

Step 1: Make the Chocolate Syrup

Take a big spoonful of dark chocolate in a bowl, add hot milk to it, and mix it until the chocolate melts completely.





Step 2: Prepare Your Glass

Take a tall glass and garnish the chocolate syrup by swirling it around the inside of the glass with the help of a spoon. Place the glass in the fridge to set.





Step 3: Create the Froth

Take 3 tbsp coffee powder in a bowl and add 4 tbsp sugar and 1 tbsp hot milk. Blend the mixture with a blender until it becomes lighter and fluffy.





Step 4: Prepare the Cold Coffee

Take two glasses of cold milk in a mix jar. Add some sugar, ice cubes, and the frothy mixture to it and blend it for 2 to 3 seconds.





Step 5: Garnish the Cold Coffee

Take out the glass from the fridge and put a spoonful of frothy mixture in it. Now, put the prepared cold coffee in it. Garnish by sprinkling some coffee over it. You can also add vanilla ice cream if you like.

With these easy tips, you can make delicious cold coffee for yourself and your family this summer. So, give it a try and enjoy your perfect glass of cold coffee.



