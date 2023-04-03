What comes to your mind when you hear the word 'snack'? You would likely think of samosas, pakodas, namkeen, chaat, and all the greasy foods. We can't blame you for this! Most often, we all associate snacking with fried food. But that doesn't always have to be the case. While we agree that samosas and pakodas rule our snack platter, Indian cuisine has much more to offer. If you dive in deep, you will find a range of recipes that seamlessly add nutrients to your meal without compromising the taste and flavours. One such perfect instance is a bowl of kala chana chaat. Made with versatile black chickpea (kala chana), this dish helps you achieve optimum satiety levels, adding a burst of flavours to your palate.

Health Benefits of Black Chickpeas: Is Kala Chana High in Protein?

Kala chana is a common legume found in almost every Indian kitchen. We have grown up eating it in the form of curry, sookha kala chana, and more. Also referred to as Indian garbanzo, it is a powerful source of protein, especially for vegetarians. Besides, black chickpeas contain a good amount of fibre, iron, vitamins, and several essential minerals, facilitating overall health benefits. Here, we will explore some of the major health benefits of protein-rich kala chana.





Protein-rich Kala Chana: How it Promotes Health?

Promotes muscle growth and repair:

As mentioned earlier, the legume is a good source of protein - a nutrient known to aid muscle growth and repair. This makes kala chana an excellent food for athletes, bodybuilders, and anyone looking to build or maintain muscle mass.

Promotes weight loss:

Kala chana is high in fibre. As per USDA, 100 grams of raw black gram contains around 12 grams of dietary fibre. This helps you stay full for a longer period and reduces overall calorie intake, further aiding weight loss.

Improves digestion:

The high fibre content in kala chana may also help promote good digestion and prevent constipation. The fibre acts as a prebiotic, promoting the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut, and improving overall gut health.

Regulates blood sugar levels:

Kala chana is known to have a low glycemic index, meaning it does not cause a spike in blood sugar levels. This makes the legume a good food for people with diabetes.

Boosts heart health:

Kala chana contains high levels of antioxidants, which may help protect the heart from damage caused by free radicals. The fibre content in kala chana is also known to help lower cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease.

How to Eat Kala Chana for Maximum Protein Intake?

As per USDA, 100 grams of kala chana contains around 20 grams of protein. This makes the legume an ideal food ingredient to include in your healthy diet for a daily protein fix. But it is also important to know how to eat kala chana and enjoy its maximum nutritional value. Experts suggest that one should soak a handful of chana for at least six to eight hours (or overnight) before consumption.

Healthy Snack Recipe: How to Make Street-Style Kala Chana Chaat?

To put it simply, this amazing recipe will help you churn out a perfect snack with minimal effort. It's the quintessential kala chana chaat, available at the street corners in your city. The recipe video on the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' shows you how to replicate it at home. Let's take you through it.





To make kala chana chaat, you would need overnight soaked kala chana, boiled potato, onion, chilli, tomato, masalas like cumin-coriander powder to name a few.





All you need to do now is boil the chana and toss it, along with boiled potato, in a flavourful masala made with onion, ginger, garam masala and more. Finally, top it with cucumber, lemon juice, chaat masala etc and serve.

Watch the detailed recipe video of street-style kala chana chaat below:

