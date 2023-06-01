Indian cuisine is an absolute treasure trove of flavours and dishes, offering a vibrant tapestry of options to tantalize your taste buds. And if you're planning a dinner party this weekend, we've got just the thing to kick-start the festivities in style! Every fabulous party needs a scrumptious snack or starter, and when it comes to winning hearts, tikka recipes always take the spotlight. Whether it's a grand wedding, a rocking birthday bash, or a cosy get-together, tikkas are the ultimate crowd-pleasers. And guess what? We're about to introduce you to a selection of mouthwatering paneer tikka recipes that will take your taste buds on an unforgettable journey. Brace yourself for an explosion of flavours and let's dive into the world of Paneer Tikka!





1. Garlic Paneer Tikka

Garlic, oh glorious garlic! Known for its distinct flavour and irresistible aroma, this superstar ingredient can turn any dish into a culinary masterpiece. Picture your favourite tikka recipe infused with the essence of garlic and a tantalizing blend of spices. Sounds incredible, right? Well, get ready to embark on a flavour-packed adventure with our Garlic Paneer Tikka. It's a game-changer, and you won't be able to resist its garlicky allure! Click here for the recipe

2. Amritsari Paneer Tikka

When it comes to food, Amritsar is a city that knows how to tantalize taste buds and steal hearts. So, it's only fair that we bring you an Amritsari Paneer Tikka recipe that will transport you straight to the streets of Punjab. Imagine biting into golden, crispy paneer tikka, bursting with authentic flavours and served with a tangy green chutney. It's a sensory explosion that will leave your guests begging for more! Click here for the recipe





3. Almond Pesto and Paneer Tikka

Are you ready to embark on a flavour adventure that's out of this world? Say hello to Almond Pesto and Paneer Tikka! This innovative recipe takes the classic tikka to new heights by infusing it with the richness of almond pesto and a medley of aromatic spices. Brace yourself for a symphony of flavours that will leave you craving for more. Trust us, your taste buds will thank you! Click here for the recipe





4. Spicy Paneer Tikka

Calling all spice lovers! We've got a Paneer Tikka recipe that will set your taste buds ablaze. Brace yourself for a fiery sensation as you bite into juicy paneer cubes marinated in a fiery blend of Indian spices. Grilled to perfection, these tikkas will leave you wanting more with every bite. Get ready to savour the smoky, spicy goodness that will make your dinner party the talk of the town! Click here for the recipe

5. Makhmali Paneer Tikka

Prepare to be treated like royalty with our Makhmali Paneer Tikka. This regal recipe comes in two delectable variations. You can go for the classic method, marinating the paneer pieces and roasting them to perfection. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, try the stuffed version, where paneer pieces are coated in a delectable marinade after being stuffed with a flavorful surprise. Whichever way you choose, you're in for a treat fit for a king or queen! Click here for the recipe











So, gather your ingredients, put on your apron, and let's get cooking!