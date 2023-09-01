Protein has been the buzzword in the world of health and fitness for years now. It works as the building block for your growth and nourishment and helps the body function smoothly. In fact, you would find experts worldwide recommending adding a generous amount of protein to the breakfast platter to kick-start the day. As a result, ingredients like eggs, besan, chickpeas etc. make their way back to our plates time and again. Let's agree; having the same food every day can be mundane. To avoid it, we say pick healthier and more creative alternatives to try - one such option being our favourite boiled moong dal toast.

About Boiled Moong Dal Toast: What Makes It A Healthy Option For Breakfast:

By now, we all know how healthy a handful of moong dal is. It is a storehouse of protein, fibre, antioxidants and a range of essential vitamins and minerals including potassium, magnesium, iron and copper amongst others. Moong dal is wholesome, and uncomplicated and can be made into a range of dishes, including this delicious boiled moong dal toast. The best part is, you can make it with the dal left over from your last meal. Let's see why you must opt for boiled moong dal toast.

- It is easy to make and can be enjoyed on the go, much needed when you are pressed for time.

- It is nutrient-rich and aids bodily functions.

- It keeps you full for long, curbing unwanted hunger.

- It makes for a great choice to add to your weight loss diet.

- It is wholesome and keeps you active throughout the day.

How To Make Boiled Moong Dal Toast At Home:

It's super simple! All you need are three basic ingredients - boiled moong dal, onion-tomato-green chilli mix, and a slice of bread. We prefer using multi-grain bread or sourdough for the recipe.

1. Boil dal with salt and remove excess water.

2. Toast the bread.

3. Mix onion, tomato, green chilli with some salt and lemon juice.

4. Assemble: Spread dal on the toast, layer it with a good amount of onion-tomato mixture and indulge!|

Note: You can also turn it into a sandwich by topping it with another slice of toasted bread.

Enjoy and have a nice day!