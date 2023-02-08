How many times are you left with an extra bowl of dal after a meal? Almost every day, right? It's the same story in every Indian household. We always tend to prepare extra food without even realising that it might end up in dustbin. One of the major issues with leftover food is that many of us do not like repeating the same dish in the next meal. However, situation has changed over the time. By now, we all have got into the habit of re-using leftover food, courtesy the months-long lockdown during the pandemic. It has taught us how to use the given resources to the fullest. Today, instead of flipping the excess food in the trash, we turn it into something interesting for the next meal.





Here, we bring you one such recipe that can be prepared with a bowl of dal from your last meal. All you need to do is add some more ingredients and prepare a protein-packed dal cheela for breakfast. And trust us, you just need to spare 15 minutes to prepare this dish.





Why Cheela Is Considered Healthy For Breakfast?

Indian cuisine offers us some amazing quick meal options for rushed mornings - cheela being one such dish. You need a handful of ingredients and a few minutes to prepare this quick and easy dish for breakfast. Conventionally, cheela is made with besan (gram flour), which is loaded with several health benefitting properties - protein, fibre, vitamin A, K, calcium, magnesium, potassium and iron to name a few. Besides, besan also has a low glycemic index and makes a gluten-free option for all. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Besan is loaded with health benefitting properties. Hence, cheela, made with besan, helps give you a protein-packed start to the day."

Dal Cheela For Protein-Rich Breakfast:

Giving a pump to the protein content in cheela, we bring a dish that includes the goodness of dal in it. Dal is a staple in Indian food culture. It is affordable, accessible and enriches you with several health benefitting properties. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, dal is a potent source of protein, fibre and several essential vitamins and minerals. If consumed in right amount, it helps boost weight loss, promote heart health, manages blood pressure and nourishes us from within.





So, without further ado, let's find out how to make protein-rich cheela for breakfast, with a bowl of leftover dal from your last night's meal.

Protein-Rich Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Leftover Dal Cheela:

To make dal cheela, we need a bowl of dal, some besan, freshly chopped coriander, onion and green chllies. And of course, some oil to toast the cheela.





Start with adding besan, onion, coriander and green chillies in the dal. Mix everything together to prepare a cheela batter. Do not add water to the mix. Now, heat the pan and grease it with some oil. Add a ladleful of batter and spread evenly. Cook both the sides well and serve hot. Click here for the detailed recipe of leftover dal cheela.





Prepare this today and let us know how you liked it.