Do you think ghee is just a rich ingredient used to make our rotis softer and dals tastier? You'll be surprised to know that it is much more than that! Most of us think that ghee is used just for cooking but this golden elixir's properties go way beyond kitchen. For centuries in Ayurveda, ghee has been a part of everything - from skincare to haircare. The antioxidants and healthy fats present in ghee make it perfect to tackle everyday problems. Wondering what those are? Then you have landed on the right page! Read on to learn 5 interesting ways ghee can be used beyond cooking!





Here Are 5 Interesting Ways To Use Ghee Beyond Cooking

1. Great For Skin

Do you have flaky and dry skin? Well, ghee can come to your rescue! Thanks to its rich fatty acids and vitamins, ghee is a fantastic natural moisturizer. It's especially great for dry areas like elbows, knees, and even the face. Just warm up the ghee a bit and gently massage it onto your skin for deep hydration and a natural glow. Ghee also helps in reducing fine lines and gives your skin a baby-soft texture. Plus, winters are coming up so ghee can be used to nourish your body in a natural way.

2. Hair Care

Ghee can be useful for your hair too! A ghee hair mask works wonders for dry, frizzy hair, leaving it shiny and nourished. Just mix some warm ghee with coconut or almond oil, and apply it to your scalp and hair. Leave it for 30 minutes and then wash it off using a shampoo. Ghee's moisturising properties can help reduce dandruff and even scalp irritation, leaving your hair silky smooth.

3. Massage Oil

If your body is feeling stiff or tensed lately, then ghee can be a perfect substitute for your regular massage oils. Its warm and nourishing properties can help soothe tired muscles and calm your mind. You can mix ghee with a few drops of your favourite essential oil and massage it into your skin. It will absorb deep into your skin, leaving you relaxed and refreshed.

4. Natural Makeup Remover

Why buy makeup removal products when ghee can naturally do the trick? Soak a cotton ball in ghee and remove your makeup. The best part is that ghee is a naturally waterproof makeup remover. It cleans your skin gently without stripping away moisture - making it ideal for dry and sensitive skin. Plus, ghee is so nourishing that it'll leave your skin feeling soft and smooth after every use!

5. Soothe Burns

Whether it's a mild kitchen burn or an unexpected sunburn, ghee is a natural healer! Its anti-inflammatory properties help soothe the skin and promote fast recovery. Just apply a thin layer of ghee to the affected area, and it will reduce redness and irritation while keeping the skin moisturized. It also acts as a protective layer for your burns.





