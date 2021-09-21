Chicken is certainly a staple ingredient whenever we talk of delicious curries, don't you think? And given the variety of chicken recipes that the country boasts, every special feast is jam-packed with drool-worthy chicken dishes. From starters to the main course, the humble chicken lasts you all the way. Now, given our craze for chicken curries, it's only natural that we would want to keep ourselves updated with the most tantalising and spicy curries, right? So, for all you folks looking for a trusted good'ol chicken curry but with a slightly new twist, here is a must-try - ginger chicken.

No points for guessing, ginger chicken is made with heaps of ginger and essential Indian spices like garam masala, jeera powder, dhania powder and garlic. The juicy chicken pieces are first marinated and then shallow fried to perfection, then, they are cooked in a spicy gravy with loads of ginger and other spices. Although there is no green chilli in the dish, the heat from the ginger and dried red chillies give it just the kick needed for it to become your next favourite. Are you drooling yet? Well, what are you waiting for? Get in the kitchen and get cooking with this easy recipe.

How To Make Ginger Chicken Curry l Ginger Chicken Recipe

Ready to have a tantalizing ginger chicken for your next meal? Let us know how it turned out in the comments below.