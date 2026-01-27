If you thought puris could only be made with wheat flour or maida, you're in for a treat. Rice flour puris (chawal ki puri) are a thing, and they're amazing. Crispy, slightly different in texture from regular puris, and completely gluten-free. This is perfect for people who can't eat gluten, sure, but honestly, even if you have no dietary restrictions, these are worth trying just because they taste good. Rice flour puris are popular in coastal areas like Goa, Konkan, and parts of Karnataka. They're also called akki pooris in Kannada or tandalache vade in Marathi. The basic idea is simple: mix rice flour with some spices, knead with hot water, roll out, and fry. The result is a puri that's crispy on the outside, soft inside, and has a subtle sweetness from the rice flour. They don't puff up as dramatically as wheat puris, but they make up for it in flavour. Plus, they're surprisingly easy to make once you get the hang of the dough. Let's break down everything you need to know to make perfect rice flour puris at home.





Also Read: From Bhut Jolokia To Guntur: A Guide To India's Most Iconic Chillies

Why Rice Flour Puris Are Special

1. Gluten-Free:

Rice flour has zero gluten, making these puris safe for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. But even if gluten's not an issue for you, they're just a nice change.

2. Lighter on the Stomach:

Rice is easier to digest than wheat for many people. These puris won't leave you feeling too full or heavy.

3. Different Texture:

Wheat puris are flaky and light. Rice puris are slightly denser but crispy in a different way. They have a subtle sweetness and nutty flavour from the rice.

4. Regional Speciality:

If you're from coastal Maharashtra, Karnataka, or Goa, these puris might be childhood nostalgia. If you're not, they're a fun new recipe to try.

5. Quick to Make:

Rice flour dough doesn't need as much kneading as wheat dough. It comes together faster, which means less work for you.

The Basic Rice Flour Puri Recipe

Task Time Prep Time 15 minutes Resting Time 30 minutes Cooking Time 20 minutes Total Time About 1 hour

Makes: 15-18 puris

Ingredients:

For the Dough:

2 cups rice flour (coarse variety works better)

2 medium potatoes, boiled and mashed (optional but recommended)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon red chilli powder (adjust to taste)

Salt to taste

1½ cups hot water (adjust as needed)

2 tablespoons oil or ghee

Oil for deep frying

How to Make It

Step 1: Prepare the Base





Start by taking a large bowl and mixing together the rice flour, cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. If you're using mashed potatoes, add them now and mix everything well with your hands. The potatoes help bind the dough and make it softer, but they're optional. Next, add 2 tablespoons of oil or ghee to the flour mixture and work it in with your fingers until the whole thing looks crumbly, kind of like breadcrumbs. This step helps make the puris crispier.





Step 2: Make the Dough





Now comes the important part. Boil water in a pot and once it's bubbling hot, start pouring it gradually into your flour mixture. Don't dump all the water in at once. Pour a little, mix, pour more, mix again. Use a wooden spoon or spatula for this initial mixing because the water is too hot to touch. Once the mixture has cooled down enough to handle, start kneading with your hands. Knead for about 3-4 minutes until you get a soft, smooth dough. The consistency should be softer than regular puri dough but not sticky or wet. If the dough feels too dry and crumbly, add a bit more warm water. If it's too sticky, sprinkle in a little more rice flour and knead again. Once you're happy with the texture, cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes. This resting time is crucial because it lets the flour absorb the water fully, making the dough easier to roll later.





Pro Tip: Using hot water is absolutely key here. It helps the rice flour bind better and makes the dough easier to work with. Cold or lukewarm water just won't give you the same result.





Step 3: Roll the Puris





After the dough has rested, give it one more light knead just to bring it together. Now divide the dough into 15-18 equal portions and roll each portion into a smooth ball between your palms. Take one ball and flatten it slightly with your palm, then place it on a plastic sheet or parchment paper. Rice flour dough is sticky and tends to cling to surfaces, so the plastic sheet is really helpful here. Using a rolling pin, roll the flattened ball into a 4-5 inch circle. Keep the puri slightly thicker than you would for regular wheat puris. Apply a little oil on your hands and the rolling surface while working to prevent the dough from sticking. Repeat this with all the dough balls, keeping the rolled puris covered so they don't dry out.





Pro Tip: Rolling rice flour dough is definitely trickier than wheat dough. The plastic sheet method makes life so much easier. Some people in coastal areas even use banana leaves for rolling, which adds a subtle flavour.





Step 4: Fry the Puris





Heat oil in a deep pan or kadhai on medium-high heat. You need enough oil so the puris can float and move freely. To check if the oil is ready, drop a tiny piece of dough into it. If it rises to the surface immediately, you're good to go. Gently slide one rolled puri into the hot oil. It should start to puff slightly within a few seconds. Use a slotted spoon to gently press the puri and splash hot oil on top to help it puff. Flip it once the bottom turns golden brown, which should take about 30-40 seconds. Cook the other side for another 30 seconds or so until it's also golden. Remove the puri with your slotted spoon and let it drain on paper towels. Repeat this process with the remaining puris, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Fry 2-3 at a time maximum depending on your pan size.





Pro Tip: Don't make the oil too hot. Medium-high heat is perfect. If the oil is too hot, the puris will brown too quickly on the outside while staying raw inside. If it's too low, they'll absorb too much oil and turn greasy.





Also Read: Why Gen Z Is Drinking Less Alcohol And What This Generational Shift Means

Variation 1: Masala Akki Poori (Karnataka Style)

This version adds coconut and more spices for extra flavour.





Ingredients: 2 cups rice flour, ½ cup grated coconut, 1 small chopped onion, 2 chopped green chillies, 1 tsp cumin seeds, curry leaves, ½ tsp turmeric, salt, hot water, oil for frying.





Quick Method: Grind coconut, onion, green chillies, and cumin to a coarse paste. Mix with rice flour, turmeric, salt, and curry leaves. Add hot water, knead into soft dough. Rest 20 minutes, roll, and fry. Serve with coconut chutney.

Variation 2: Sweet Rice Puris

Perfect for festivals or as a tea-time snack.





Ingredients: 2 cups rice flour, ½ cup jaggery powder (or ¾ cup sugar), ¼ cup grated coconut, ½ tsp cardamom powder, pinch of salt, hot water, oil for frying.





Quick Method: Mix all dry ingredients together. Add hot water, knead into soft dough. Rest, roll, and fry the same way as basic recipe.

Variation 3: Mixed Flour Puris (Easier Version)

If you find pure rice flour tricky, this combination is more forgiving.





Ingredients: 1½ cups rice flour, ½ cup besan (gram flour), ½ cup tapioca flour or arrowroot powder, spices and salt as per basic recipe, hot water.





Why This Works: The addition of besan and tapioca helps the dough hold together better, making it easier for beginners to roll and shape.

Pro Tips for Perfect Rice Flour Puris

1. Use Coarse Rice Flour:

Fine rice flour makes sticky dough. Coarse or medium-grain rice flour works better. If you can only find fine flour, reduce the water slightly.

2. Hot Water is Non-Negotiable:

Cold or lukewarm water won't work. The dough needs hot boiling water to bind properly.

3. Add Mashed Potatoes:

Adding 2 mashed potatoes to the dough makes it softer and easier to roll. The puris also stay soft longer.

4. Oil Your Hands:

Rice flour dough is sticky. Keep your hands lightly oiled while rolling and shaping.

5. Roll Between Plastic Sheets:

Place dough balls between two plastic sheets (or parchment paper) and roll. This prevents sticking without using too much extra flour.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

1. Using Cold Water:

This is the biggest mistake. The dough won't bind and will be crumbly. Always use hot boiling water.

2. Over-Kneading:

Rice flour dough doesn't need as much kneading as wheat dough. Over-kneading makes it sticky and hard to roll.

3. Rolling Too Thin:

Rice puris should be slightly thicker than wheat puris. Too thin and they'll break or become too crispy.

4. Adding All Water at Once:

Add water gradually. Different rice flour brands absorb different amounts of water. Add little by little until you get the right consistency.

5. Skipping the Resting Time:

Resting helps the flour hydrate properly. Without it, the dough will be difficult to roll and the puris will be hard.

What to Serve with Rice Flour Puris

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Coconut Chutney:

Classic South Indian pairing. The sweetness of coconut complements the rice puris perfectly.

2. Potato Curry:

Simple aloo sabzi or potato bhaji works great.

3. Chole (Chickpea Curry):

Rich, spicy chole with rice puris is delicious.

4. Sambar:

For a complete South Indian meal.

5. Mixed Vegetable Curry:

Any gravy-based sabzi works well.

6. Dal:

Simple dal with rice puris makes a light, satisfying meal.

7. Pickle and Curd:

Sometimes, simple is best.





Also Read: 12 New Restaurants To Visit In Mumbai In 2026

Storing and Reheating

Storing:

Rice puris don't store as well as wheat puris. They're best eaten fresh. But if you have leftovers, store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 24 hours.





Reheating:

Microwave for 15-20 seconds (makes them soft but not crispy)

Heat in a pan on low flame (better for crispness)

Oven at 150°C for 5 minutes (best method for restoring crispness)

Thoughts On The Gluten-Free Alternative

Rice flour puris might seem intimidating if you've only ever made wheat puris, but they're honestly not that hard. The key is getting the dough right with hot water, resting it properly, and frying at the right temperature. Once you nail those basics, you're set. These puris are perfect for people avoiding gluten, but they're also just a nice change from regular puris. They taste different, slightly sweet, nutty, and pair beautifully with both South Indian and North Indian dishes. Try the basic version first. Once you're comfortable, experiment with the masala version or the sweet version. Your gluten-free puri game is about to level up.