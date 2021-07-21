Whenever we have to plan a chill and relaxing vacation, Goa is the first destination that comes to our mind. After all, the cool winds, beach side and bike rides on open roads sound like a dream. But if you want to indulge in a true Goan experience, then tasting the food is the best way to do it! Shaped by the history of the Portuguese rule, Goan food is all about delicious curries, meats and many seafood items. And trust us, once you get your hands on this region's food, you will keep going back to it! But since mostly Goan cuisine is known for non-vegetarian food, today we bring you a vegetarian Goan speciality that will excite your taste buds!





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Mushroom Samosa At Home (Recipe Inside))





The Goan mushroom curry is a mix of spices, herbs, coconut oil, mushrooms and potatoes that will fire up your palate. And trust us, no mushroom recipe tastes like this one. Filled with a variety of ingredients, this dish will fill your kitchen with a delicious aroma. You can pair up this dish with any roti, naan, paratha or even rice.

The Goan mushroom curry is a mix of spices and herbs

Here Is The Recipe Of Goan Mushroom Curry | Goan Mushroom Curry Recipe

First, let's prepare the masala of this dish- to make it, you would need whole Kashmiri chillies, bong chilies, smashed ginger, whole garlic, black pepper, cloves, brown cardamom, casia, fenugreek seeds, shahi jeera, green cardamom, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, poppy seeds, ana seeds and grated coconut. Saute these ingredients in a pan and then pound them in mortar and pestle with Goan vinegar, salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coconut oil and little water.





(Also Read: High-Protein Diet: This Dry Matar Mushroom Recipe Is The Perfect Winter Protein Fix)





Then in a different pan, add coconut oil and finely chopped onion. Mix them well. Pour in the prepared masala. Add little water, sugar, tamarind extract, and kokum. Cover it and simmer them for 30 minutes. Throw in the boiled chopped potatoes and button mushrooms-Cook for additional 15 minutes.





Once done, pour this out in a hot bowl and garnish with some fresh coriander. For the full recipe, click here.





Make this yummy vegetarian Goan mushroom curry, and let us know how you liked this dish!



