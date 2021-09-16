Hyderabad is known for its rich history, culture, monuments, and of course cuisine. The royal Hyderabadi cuisine is rich, extensive and has a celebrated history of its own. Although the cuisine finds its roots in the kitchens of the Nizams (ruler) of Hyderabad, it has a strong influence by Turkish, Arabic and Mughlai cooking styles. This is why you will find Hyderabadi cuisine having a huge fanbase from across India (and abroad). From the very popular haleem and Hyderabadi biryani to shahi tukda and khubani ka meetha - there's an array of scrumptious recipes available in the Hyderabadi cuisine. Another such popular dish is gosht ka salan.





Also Read: Move Over Mirchi Ka Salan, Here Are 3 Unique Salan Recipes To Spruce Up Your Meal

For the unversed, Gosht Ka Salan is a variation of mutton curry where succulent mutton pieces are tossed in a rich onion-tomato and yogurt-based gravy that gives a fiery, creamy and aromatic burst of flavours to the taste buds. Traditionally, the meat is slow cooked on low flame to get the best flavours out of the dish. However, you can also pressure cook if you are pressed for time and want it quick. The choice is yours! So, without any further, let's get started with the recipe. Read below.

Here's How You Can Make Gosht Ka Salan | Hyderabadi Gosht Ka Salan Recipe:

To begin with the recipe, heat oil in a large vessel and add sliced onions along with salt and fry until onions turn golden brown. Once done, keep aside and let it cool down.





Now, grind the fried onions along with ginger-garlic paste, curd, tomatoes, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin seeds, garam masala, turmeric powder, coriander leaves, dry coconut, green chillies and mint leaves.





Now, in the same pan, heat a generous amount of ghee, add black cardamom, bay leaves, mutton pieces, salt (as required) and fry until mutton turns brownish. After that, add the grinded paste into the pan and mix it well with the mutton pieces. Add water as required.





The last step is to cover the lid and let it cook for about 25-30 minutes. Keep stirring in between to avoid burning. You can also cook it in the pressure cooker until 4-5 whistles.





And your Gosht ka salan is ready to be relished. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Try this delicious mutton curry at home and let us know how it turned out. Happy Cooking!