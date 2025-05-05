Watermelon and summer go hand in hand. It is one of those fruits we all look forward to when the heat becomes unbearable. It is juicy, cooling and naturally sweet. But while we happily eat the red flesh and sip on watermelon juice through the season, most of us toss the rest of the fruit. But you will be surprised to know that most of it is edible – the flesh, the rind and even the seeds. Are you running a zero-waste kitchen? If yes, then this article is for you! Here is how you can use every part of a watermelon and enjoy this summer fruit fully.





Photo: Pexels



Here Is How To Use Every Part Of A Watermelon Deliciously

How To Use Watermelon Flesh:

We all know and love the bright red part of a watermelon. It is what most people enjoy the most. Watermelon flesh is hydrating, sweet, and extremely versatile. But aside from just slicing it and serving it chilled, here are some easy ways to enjoy the flesh.

1. Watermelon Juice

In a blender, add chopped watermelon along with black salt, some lemon juice and a few mint leaves. Strain and serve with ice for a refreshing drink in summer.

2. Fruit Chaat

Cut up some watermelon flesh and mix it with papaya, banana, apples, and a pinch of chaat masala and lemon juice. Eat it as a refreshing snack between meals.

3. Grilled Watermelon

Yes, you must have heard of grilled pineapples, but did you know about grilled watermelons? All you have to do is lightly grill thick slices of watermelon and sprinkle with red chilli powder and lemon for a smoky and delicious twist.

4. Watermelon Popsicles

Make kid-friendly popsicles at home using watermelon flesh, sugar or honey. Pour it into the moulds and freeze. It is the perfect afternoon snack for kids.

5. Watermelon Salad

Instead of having heavy meals, make yourself a delicious, Instagram-worthy watermelon salad with crushed feta or paneer, olives, and cucumber for a fancy feel. Drizzle some honey on top of it, and you are good to go.

Photo: Pexels.

How To Use Watermelon Rind:

The pale greenish-white part between the red flesh and hard skin is often seen as waste. But that is the watermelon rind, and it is totally edible! With a crunchy texture and neutral flavour, this rind soaks up spices beautifully. Here is how you can use it:

1. Watermelon Rind Sabzi

Just peel the hard outer green skin and chop the white part. Saute it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, and haldi. Finish with grated coconut for a delicious twist.

2. Pickle It

Make a quick pickle by marinating the peeled rind in mustard oil, salt, chilli powder and a dash of vinegar. Let it sit for a day or two and enjoy it with hot parathas!

Photo: Pexels

Watermelon Rind Chutney:

To make a delicious chutney from this, blend the peeled rind with coriander, green chillies, garlic, and lemon juice. It makes for a tangy, unique chutney that you can pair with snacks or your daily meals.

1. How To Use Watermelon Seeds

Watermelon seeds are often thrown away, but you will be surprised to know that these are little powerhouses of nutrition. These seeds are rich in protein, iron, magnesium, and healthy fats. Once cleaned and roasted, they can be used in a variety of ways:

2. Roasted Seeds

Rinse and dry seeds. Roast the seeds on a tawa with a little bit of salt and chilli powder. Store them in an airtight jar and munch away whenever you get hungry.

3. Trail Mix

Mix roasted watermelon seeds in your homemade trail mix with almonds, raisins, and makhanas. This is the perfect in-between-meal snack whenever you feel like eating junk.

4. Topping For Breakfast

Want to make your overnight oats crunchier? Add roasted watermelon seeds on top of them! You can also add them on top of dahi, fruit bowls or your smoothies to make them wholesome.





