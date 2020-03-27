Lockdown Cooking: Make This Yummy Roti Taco For A Quick Quarantine Snack

The COVID-19 scare has gripped the whole world, and as a precautionary measure, PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown of 21 days, starting from 25th March 2020. The idea of social distancing and self-isolation may prove to be a bit overwhelming for many, but staying indoors and limiting outside interactions is possibly the best thing we can do to keep ourselves safe. If you are looking for ideas to make your time at home more fun and creative, we are here to help. This is perhaps the best time to don that apron finally and experiment your hands in kitchen. You can start out with some simple dishes. For instance, making these roti taco should be a cakewalk. It requires only a handful of left-over rotis, some veggies, cheese, sauce and herbs.





(Also Read: 5 Warm And Healing Drinks You Could Have During Self-Quarantine)





The recipe by Mumbai-based blogger and YouTuber Alpa is ideal for untimely cravings. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'. For the filling of tacos she has used some mashed potatoes, carrots, peas, onions, coriander leaves, grated cheese, chillies, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, amchur, black pepper, mixed Italian herbs, chilli flakes and salt. Mix it all nicely. Once your stuffing is nicely mixed, fold your rotis carefully and fill in the stuffing and shallow-fry your tacos. Finish it off with a bit of ketchup and namkeen to add more crunch. Your roti tacos are ready! Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.

(Also Read: Indian-Style Masala Macaroni Can Make For An Ideal Quarantine Meal During The Lockdown Period)

























(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



