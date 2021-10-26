A wedding is a momentous occasion in one's life marked by festivities, social gatherings, and lots of good food. The entire family comes together to celebrate the union of the couple and bless them. India is home to many communities and there are different customs and rituals which are part of every kind of wedding. But did you know about this interesting wedding tradition from Kashmir involving food? A video of a Kashmiri couple carrying out the wedding tradition of making roti together has surfaced online. Take a look:

The video was shared on Twitter by @SophiaZarin, who is a social media activist based in Kashmir. The tradition featured in the video was said to be from a village in Kashmir. In the 20-second clip, we could see the newlyweds making Roti together. While the bride flattened the dough and put it on the tawa to get cooked, the groom was responsible for flipping it and making sure that the Roti was evenly cooked.





Thus, the idea behind the ritual was for the couple to share responsibility and cooperate in the present as well as the future. "An old but good tradition in a village where the bride is asked to make a "Roti" on their wedding day and the groom helps her. This way, their marital life begins with mutual cooperation and love," the user explained in the caption.





This is not the only wedding video to have surfaced on the internet. Recently, we have seen several brides on social media enjoying their food on their wedding day. While one bride ate a Pizza McPuff, another savoured a chocolate pastry. Click here to read more about it.