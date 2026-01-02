Chana, or chickpeas, are among the most popular plant-based protein sources in Indian diets. Whether it's for muscle building, weight management, or general wellness, people often add them to everyday meals.





Among the different types, green chana and black chana are two commonly eaten varieties - but many people are unsure which one offers more protein.





Although both come from the same legume family, they differ in nutrition, digestion, and overall benefits. The better choice depends on your fitness goals, lifestyle, and what your body needs.

Here's a simple comparison to help you decide.





Green Chana vs Black Chana: A Quick Comparison

Green chana is the fresh, young form of chickpeas. It's soft, slightly sweet, and easier to digest. Because it contains more water, it feels lighter on the stomach and works well for those who prefer fresh, hydrating foods.





Black chana, in contrast, is the dried and mature version. It has a firmer texture and a nutty flavour. It is more calorie-dense and keeps you full for longer, which is why it's popular among athletes and people following high-protein diets.





When it comes to protein, black chana generally offers more protein per serving. Green chana, however, provides better hydration and a fresher taste.

Nutrition per 100 g (Cooked)

Values are approximate and may vary based on cooking method.

Nutrient Green Chana Black Chana Calories 120 kcal 160 kcal Protein 6–7 g 8–9 g Carbohydrates 20 g 27 g Fibre 5 g 7 g Fat 2 g 3 g Iron Moderate High Magnesium Moderate High

Which One Is Better for Protein?

If your main aim is to increase protein intake, black chana is the stronger choice. It contains more protein and has complex carbohydrates that provide sustained energy. This makes it ideal for gym-goers, teenagers with growing bodies, and anyone doing physically demanding work.





However, green chana is still a good source of protein, especially if you prefer something lighter or have a sensitive digestive system. It also contains antioxidants and vitamins that support immunity.

How to Add Green Chana to Your Diet

Enjoy boiled green chana with lemon and salt as a morning snack

Add it to salads for freshness and crunch

Mix it into vegetable stir-fries

Make green chana chaat with onions and tomatoes

Blend it into soups for extra nutrition

How to Add Black Chana to Your Diet

Have boiled black chana after a workout

Prepare a simple black chana curry with minimal oil

Roast it for a healthy, high-protein snack

Add it to rice bowls or grain bowls

Use sprouted black chana for easier digestion

Both green chana and black chana are excellent sources of plant-based protein.





Black chana offers more protein, while green chana is easier to digest and feels lighter.





Instead of choosing just one, rotating both in your meals can help you maintain balanced nutrition and support better overall health.