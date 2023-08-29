Tired of the same old ways of cooking green moong? Looking for a yummy snack that is also nutritious? Want to impress health-conscious guests? We have a special recipe that is the perfect solution: green moong cutlets. Sounds interesting? Perhaps you didn't know that you could use regular green moong to make a lip-smacking cutlet. Yellow moong and moong sprouts are often used to make such snacks, but our recipe is different. Before you learn how to make it, discover some of its potential benefits below:

Is Green Moong Cutlet Good For Health?

1. Full of protein

The key ingredient of this cutlet is green moong, it provides a good amount of vegetarian protein. Whether you are dieting or not, this macronutrient is essential for the proper functioning of your body. Since whole green moong (sabut) dal is used and soaked before being cooked, the benefits only increase further.

2. Brimming with nutrients

This cutlet combines the goodness of moong, onions, poha, besan and spices. Thus, it is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can boost your overall health.

3. Can support weight loss

This moong cutlet is high in protein and fibre. It can help promote satiety and keep cravings at bay. Its nourishing ingredients can greatly support your weight loss journey.

4. May help diabetics

Being packed with fibre and protein, this cutlet may keep blood sugar levels stable. Green moong is said to help prevent spikes in blood glucose. It can also help deal with other complications associated with diabetes.

How To Make Green Moong Cutlet At Home | Easy Recipe For Healthy Moong Cutlet

These veg cutlets are packed with fibre and protein. Photo Credit: iStock

Soak the green moong overnight or for at least 5 hours. Once the water has been drained, grind the moong until you get a coarse paste. Keep aside. Next, wash poha under running water and get rid of excess water. In a large bowl, combine it along with the moong paste as well as roasted besan. Also add finely chopped onion, chillies, ginger and coriander. Spice up this mixture with a few masala powders and add salt. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly.





Form flattened circular or oval shapes of the mixture. You can choose to pan-fry, air-fry or bake them. Serve them hot with some refreshing, homemade green chutney.





Click here for the detailed recipe for Green Moong Cutlets





Bring some variety to your table with this green moong cutlet. We are sure that kids as well as adults will enjoy its taste. We'll be waiting to hear what you think about it!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.