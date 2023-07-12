We all have different journeys when it comes to losing weight. While some are naturally blessed with a fast metabolism, others quickly gain pounds after eating a tiny bit of food. Sadly, the majority of us fall into the latter category. And there are so many things that we need to do in order to lose that extra weight. From following a strict fitness regime to including nutrient-rich foods in our diet, weight loss comes with a lot of sacrifices. A common problem that we face is hunting for snacks that we can enjoy guilt-free. Since most Indian snacks are fried and made with maida, it becomes quite difficult to find such recipes. So, if you're on the hunt for such weight-loss-friendly snacks, we've got you covered. Here's a delicious chana dal kebab recipe that combines both health and taste.

What Are Chana Dal Kebabs?

As the name suggests, the main ingredient in these kebabs is chana dal. Apart from this, you'll also need paneer, spinach, and a host of different masalas. They are coated with breadcrumbs, which gives them a super-crunch texture. If you truly want to relish their taste, it's best to pair them with some spicy pudina chutney.

Are Chana Dal Kebabs Good For Weight Loss?

Yes, chana dal kebabs make an excellent addition to a weight-loss diet. This is because chana dal is an excellent source of protein. Paneer and spinach further add to the nutrient quotient of these kebabs. In this recipe, we've shallow-fried the kebabs. But if you want to make them even healthier, you can even bake or air-fry them.

Chana Dal Kebab Recipe: How To Make Chana Dal Kebab

First, rinse the chana dal nicely and soak it in water for about an hour or so. After an hour, drain the dal and transfer it to a pressure cooker along with water, garlic, ginger, and green chillies. Cook the dal for three whistles. Now, transfer the cooked ingredients to a blender and add spinach and green peas to it. Add a little water and blend to form a smooth paste. Transfer this paste to a bowl and add the paneer, garam masala, chaat masala, 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs, and salt to it. Mix well. Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a kebab. Prepare a maida-water paste and spread the remaining breadcrumbs on a plate. Dip the kebabs in the maida-water mixture and roll them in the breadcrumbs. Spread some oil on a pan and gently place the kebabs on it. Shallow fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Serve hot and enjoy!





Try out this delicious recipe and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below. If you're on the hunt for more such weight-loss-friendly snacks, click here.