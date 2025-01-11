Green peas, also known as matar, have a love-hate relationship with people. While some absolutely love relishing them, others dread the idea of having them in their next meal. If you often cook with peas, you'll know the struggle of peeling them. Once done, we usually discard the peels without a second thought. After all, what can you really do with them? But what if we told you that you can transform those peels into a delicious and hearty soup, perfect for winter? Yes, you heard that right. We recently came across a recipe shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay for this unique soup, and it is surely a must-try. Its silky smooth and velvety texture will make you fall in love with it from the first sip. Give it a try, and you'll be hooked!

Is Green Pea Peels Soup Healthy?

Absolutely! Green pea peels have a high fibre content and also contain antioxidants, making this soup super healthy. Additionally, the peels provide a range of vitamins, such as vitamins B and C. To make it even healthier, you can also add vegetables like carrots or beans.

How To Make Green Peas Peel Soup | Green Peas Peel Soup Recipe

Making green peas peel soup at home is super simple. To make it, start by:

1. Preparing The Peels

Clean the green pea pods and remove the strings from the sides of the peels. Soak the peels in water for about 2 hours to soften them and remove any impurities.

2. Cooking The Ingredients

In a pressure cooker, combine the soaked peels, green peas, butter, milk, and water. Pressure cook the mixture for 4 whistles or until the peels are soft.

3. Blending The Mixture

Once slightly cooled, transfer the cooked mixture to a blender and blend until smooth.

4. Straining

Pass the blended mixture through a fine sieve to remove any pulp. Add water if needed to adjust the consistency.

5. Seasoning And Serving

Pour the soup back into a pot, add salt and pepper to taste, and bring it to a gentle boil. Serve hot with a drizzle of cream or a side of crusty bread.

Watch the complete video below:

Will you try making this green peas peel soup at home? Let us know in the comments below!