It is an auspicious day today for millions of Indians around the world. Chaitra Navratri 2021 begins today, the nine-day long festival is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrating the nine forms of Goddess Durga. People of Maharashtra are also celebrating Gudi Padwa today; the same festival is known as Ugadi in parts of Karnataka. The festival essentially marks the first day of the New Year according to the lunisolar calendar. On the day of Gudi Padwa, people wake up early and place decorative Gudi flags and motifs on their doorstep and perform pujas. Later in the day, they feat on some traditional delicacies like these.

Here Are 5 Traditional Recipes To Celebrated Maharashtrian New Year:

1. Puran Poli

This unique flatbread made with maida is stuffed with a sweet and melt-in-mouth filling made of chana dal, ghee, and cardamom. The bread is roasted on tawa with more ghee, making it one of our all-time favorite Maharashtrian delicacies. You can find the delish recipe here.

Puran poli is a popular Maharashtrian recipe

2. Srikhand

The world may have just woken up to the genius of hung curd, but if you think about it, we have known how delicious it is for quite some time. We have all tried srikhand at least once in our life. This fragrant, sweet hung curd can be put together in a matter of minutes. Here's a fabulous recipe of the dessert.

3. Suji Ka Halwa

The easiest recipe on our list is also one of India's favourite festive staples. This dessert made by roasting semolina with enough milk, fragrant spices and nuts is a classic among both kids and grown-ups. Here is the recipe.

Suji ka halwa is an easy dessert





4. Coconut Ladoo

This bite-sized pop made with goodness of condensed milk, khoya, dessicated coconut and almonds has some magnetic quality about it. You just cannot stop at one. Here is the recipe you have been looking for.

5. Basundi

Basundi can be called a close cousin of rabri. Milk is boiled and thickened with sugar, nuts and fragrant elements. A simple recipe for a memorable feast. Here is the recipe.

basundi is a milky dessert

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021!

