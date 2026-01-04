Aloo, the humble potato, is a true superstar in Indian kitchens. From crispy fries to creamy curries, this versatile ingredient takes countless delicious forms across regions. Among these, one dish stands out for its simplicity and bold flavours: Guti Aloo Fry. This traditional Assamese recipe transforms small potatoes into a spicy treat that pairs perfectly with rice or rotis. What makes it even more special is that it is quick, fuss-free, and bursting with authentic Assamese taste. This delightful recipe comes straight from the Instagram page @ohcheatday, promising authentic flavours you'll love. Ready to bring a taste of Assam to your plate? Let's dive in!

What Is Guti Aloo Fry?

Guti Aloo Fry is a traditional Assamese dish made with small whole potatoes sauteed in mustard oil and flavoured with spices like cumin, turmeric, and dried red chillies. It's simple, rustic and packed with authentic Assamese flavours. This dish is loved for its bold taste and minimal ingredients, making it a staple in Assamese homes.





Is Guti Aloo Fry Healthy?

Yes, Guti Aloo Fry can be healthy when cooked with minimal oil and balanced spices. Potatoes provide energy and fibre, while mustard oil adds healthy fats. Enjoy it in moderation as part of a wholesome meal for a comforting yet nutritious option.

How Spicy Is Guti Aloo Fry?

Guti Aloo Fry usually has a mild to medium spice level, thanks to dried red chillies and basic spices like turmeric and cumin. You can adjust the heat by adding more chillies or a pinch of chilli powder to suit your taste.

Can You Make Guti Aloo Fry Without Mustard Oil?

Yes, you can use other oils like sunflower or vegetable oil, but mustard oil gives the dish its authentic Assamese flavour. If you skip mustard oil, add a dash of mustard seeds or a little mustard paste for a similar aroma.

What To Serve With Guti Aloo Fry?

Guti Aloo Fry pairs wonderfully with steamed rice and dal, or you can enjoy it with rotis. It also works as a side dish for an Assamese thali or as a snack with chutney. For an authentic experience, serve it with hot rice and a drizzle of mustard oil on top.

How To Make Guti Aloo Fry | Aloo Recipes

Parboil the potatoes until almost done, peel, and cube them. Heat mustard oil until it smokes. Add cumin seeds and asafoetida; let them sizzle. Stir in turmeric, red chilli and coriander powder. Quickly add the potato cubes and mix well. Sprinkle a little water, cover, and simmer for 5 minutes until the potatoes absorb the flavours. In another small pan, heat the remaining oil, fry the dried red chillies till they crackle, and pour this tadka over the potatoes. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot!

Tips To Make Perfect Guti Aloo Fry

1. Choose The Right Potatoes

Use small or medium-sized potatoes for authentic texture. They cook evenly and hold their shape better after frying.

2. Heat Mustard Oil Properly

Always heat mustard oil until it reaches its smoking point before adding spices. This removes rawness and gives the dish its signature flavour.





3. Balance Spices And Tadka

Add spices quickly after tempering to avoid burning. Finish with a tadka of dried red chillies for that smoky, rustic aroma.





So, what are you waiting for? Cook up this classic dish and impress everyone with your perfect Guti Aloo Fry!