  Food & Drinks
Move Over Banana Bread, Make Pumpkin Bread For A Unique Sweet Treat

Pumpkin bread recipe: This unique and interesting pumpkin bread is just what you need for a delightfully sweet treat.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: October 14, 2020 17:25 IST

Pumpkin bread is an easy recipe which is delicious too.

Highlights
  • Pumpkins are found in abundance during autumn season
  • The bright coloured vegetable can be made into a dessert
  • This easy pumpkin bread recipe will taste absolutely delicious

The period of lockdown has channelled the inner baker within us. Everyone has tried their hands at baking something or the other, whether a simple banana bread or some delicious chocolate chip cookies. If you have had enough of baking banana bread in the lockdown, and want to take your baking prowess to the next level, we have the perfect autumn-special recipe for you! This unique and interesting pumpkin bread is just what you need for a delightfully sweet treat.

Pumpkin is a vegetable which has a special significance during the autumn season. Carved pumpkins are used as decoration on Halloween, while pumpkin spiced latte is consumed as a popular beverage all across the world. The brightly-hued vegetable is often included in a number of Indian dessert recipes such as Pumpkin halwa and the likes. However, the interesting orange tinge it imparts to this Pumpkin Bread is truly incomparable.

qpneb65

How To Make Pumpkin Bread | Pumpkin Bread Recipe

The pumpkin bread recipe uses a few simple ingredients that are easily available in the Indian kitchen. The pumpkin puree used in this recipe can easily be purchased from a local store or made at home too. To make pumpkin puree at home, simply peel off the skin of a whole Pumpkin and chop it into chunks. Bring the chunks of water to boil along with some water and let it simmer for some time. Now strain the pulp out and your puree is ready.

So, get your aprons ready and try this interesting and unique pumpkin bread recipe at home to celebrate the season!

Here's The Full Pumpkin Bread Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Maida
  • 1 cup Sugar
  • 1 and 1/2 cup Pumpkin Puree
  • 1/2 cup Oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 tsp Baking Powder
  • 1/4 tsp Baking Soda
  • 1/4 tsp Cinnamon aka Dalchini
  • 1/4 tsp Nutmeg
  • A pinch of salt
  • Water (if required)

Method

  1. Whisk oil and sugar in a pan. Add eggs one by one and mix well until soft peaks form.
  2. Now, add in the pumpkin puree into the wet mixture and mix till the consistency is smooth. Add water if required.
  3. Mix in the dry ingredients such as Maida, baking powder, soda, and spices.
  4. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius and grease a baking tray with oil. Pour in the batter into the mould.
  5. Let it bake for about 30 minutes or until golden brown. Serve hot and fresh!


Tags:  Pumpkin Bread RecipePumpkin BreadHalloween Recipe
