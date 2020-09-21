Viral Now: Dad Creates Easy Way To Dispense Candy From 6ft Distance On Halloween

Halloween 2020: A father created a simple way to give out candy while maintaining distance.

Highlights Halloween is celebrated every year on 31st October 2020

A father invented an easy way to dispense candy to children

The tube is exactly six feet long which can maintain social distancing

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we work and how we interact with our family and friends. Keeping distance and maintaining good sanitation and hygiene is the most important thing these days. Festive season is also nearby, but the celebrations for festivals will be done in smaller gatherings with proper measures in place. Halloween is one such festival celebrated across Europe and America on October 31st every year. The festival is marked by dressing up in scary costumes and retelling tales of ghosts and spirits.





The tradition of 'trick or treat' is an integral part of the occasion, wherein children dress up in spooky outfits and knock on their neighbours' doors hoping to be given a sweet treat. Andrew Beattie, a father from West Virginia innovated an interesting technique to dispense candy on Halloween with appropriate social distancing measures in place. Take a look at the post he shared:





(Also Read: Spanish Pizza Restaurant Launches Virtual Waiter App To Minimise Customer Contact)





"Our 6' candy chute is ready to be attached to the handrail! Come on, Halloween," wrote Beattie in his post. He wanted children in the neighbourhood to have a 'touch-free' experience when they came over to collect candy. The device he created was a long tube made with cardboard and attached to his home's handrail. The candy could simply be transferred by putting it into the tube, and then it would slide out to the other end into the child's basket. Take a look at the working of the chute:











(Also Read: Milkman Comes Up With Unique Solution To Maintain Social Distancing With Customers)





The post received 36k likes and counting, as well as 10k comments and 84k shares. Netizens applauded the efforts of the man in devising such a simple solution, which would put to rest the concerned minds of both parents and children. He further explained, "I, personally, will be wearing a mask and changing gloves frequently, and the candy will be from a factory-sealed bag that I'll open outside by the candy chute."





What a great way to make a festival safe for everyone! We hope to see more such efforts to adapt the customs and traditions effectively into the post-Covid world.







