SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: 9 Times She Won Our Heart With Her Foodie Moments

Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: 9 Times She Won Our Heart With Her Foodie Moments

   |  Updated: June 19, 2018 14:58 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: 9 Times She Won Our Heart With Her Foodie Moments
Highlights
  • Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 33rd birthday today
  • Telugu film Magadheera marked a turning point in her career
  • Kajal is self-confessed foodie
Actress Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Having taken both the south Indian and Hindi film industry by storm very early in her career, it did not take very long for Kajal to become a household name in the country. It was the 2009 historical fiction Telugu film Magadheera that marked a turning point in her career, earning her both critical and mass acclaim. She went on to earn many best actress nominations for the same. In the Hindi film industry, it was Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham', that worked like a charm for the actress. Kajal's upcoming projects include Raghu Hasan's Tathasthu and Om Prakash Rao's AK 97. 

A style and fitness icon for many, Kajal is self-confessed foodie and her social media profile is the testimony of the same. Here are 9 times when she rocked the foodie world with her love food. 

CommentsRemember that time when Kajal's best friend fed her pumpkin soup to help her recover faster. Kajal took to Instagram to make sure her fans get a glimpse of the aww-dorable moment. 
 
 
When in France, do as the French do. That's her enjoying hitea, macaroons and all things French at Angea, Nice. 

Giving her mornings an indulging start with a hot cup of cacao and biscotti. Do note, her cacao is made with organically grown cacao beans. There, there we saw you slurping too. 
 

Coffee a day keeps grumpy away! We cannot agree more Kajal. We cannot agree more!

Her love for cappuccino and all things wintery is, too, relatable to be true. 
 

#wintermorningfeels #november #allweneedisahotcapuccino

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on


"Santa came early this year! Thank you @NANDAMURIKALYAN for the scrumptious, yummy cookies #comfortfood when #farfromhome #chocolatechipcookies #andiwassupposedtowatchmydiet#celebratingchristmasbeforediwali", she captioned the image as she gave a shoot-out to these delicious cookie makers. 
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  CelebrityKajal Agarwal
International Yoga Day: Yoga Asanas And 5 Foods To Cut Belly Fat
International Yoga Day: Yoga Asanas And 5 Foods To Cut Belly Fat
Eid 2018: How To Make Double Ka Meetha For Your Eid Gathering
Eid 2018: How To Make Double Ka Meetha For Your Eid Gathering

Related Videos

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 