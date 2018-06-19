Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: 9 Times She Won Our Heart With Her Foodie Moments

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 33rd birthday today
Telugu film Magadheera marked a turning point in her career
Kajal is self-confessed foodie
Actress Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Having taken both the south Indian and Hindi film industry by storm very early in her career, it did not take very long for Kajal to become a household name in the country. It was the 2009 historical fiction Telugu film Magadheera that marked a turning point in her career, earning her both critical and mass acclaim. She went on to earn many best actress nominations for the same. In the Hindi film industry, it was Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham', that worked like a charm for the actress. Kajal's upcoming projects include Raghu Hasan's Tathasthu and Om Prakash Rao's AK 97.
A style and fitness icon for many, Kajal is self-confessed foodie and her social media profile is the testimony of the same. Here are 9 times when she rocked the foodie world with her love food.
CommentsRemember that time when Kajal's best friend fed her pumpkin soup to help her recover faster. Kajal took to Instagram to make sure her fans get a glimpse of the aww-dorable moment.
"Santa came early this year! Thank you @NANDAMURIKALYAN for the scrumptious, yummy cookies #comfortfood when #farfromhome #chocolatechipcookies #andiwassupposedtowatchmydiet#celebratingchristmasbeforediwali", she captioned the image as she gave a shoot-out to these delicious cookie makers.