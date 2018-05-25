SEARCH
Happy Birthday Karan Johar: The Inspiring Fitness And Weight Loss Journey Of KJo Is Worth A Read

   May 25, 2018

Happy Birthday Karan Johar: The Inspiring Fitness And Weight Loss Journey Of KJo Is Worth A Read
Highlights
  • Karan Johar would be ringing in his 46th birthday on 25th May
  • Karan is basking in the success of his latest production Raazi,
  • Karan Johar is training under celebrity trainer Kunal Gir
Director, actor and TV show host Karan Johar is ringing in his 46th birthday today. Karan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest production Raazi, is reported to come back with the sixth season of his hit chat show Koffee with Karan later this year. On personal front, Karan has been busy tending to his new-borns - Yash and Roohi. Previous year, Karan admitted that he joined gym almost immediately after the birth of Yash and Roohi so that he can be fit and run around the house doing all daddy chores. Karan Johar in his autobiography, 'The Unsuitable Boy,' noted how he had always been on a chubbier side, a trait for which he was bullied in school, too, which is what makes his weight loss journey all the more inspiring. "No one wanted to be my friend because of my lunchbox because I never shared my lunchbox. One day, the principal walked in and said no one is friends with Karan Johar, who will be his friend? My CEO today put his hand up there and said, he will," the IANS reported. 

Karan Johar is training under celebrity trainer Kunal Gir, who incidentally is also training Ranbir Kapoor for his superhero flick Brahmastra. In an interview to a leading entertainment magazine, his trainer admitted that it has been a gradual and healthy transformation for Karan, who has apparently lost a whopping 17 kilos by being on a well-planned diet and exercise regimen charted out by Gir.

Karan is said to have worked out in the pool a lot. In an interview to a leading entertainment magazine, it was revealed that Karan opted for shorter but intense spells of workout in the gym. He would work out for four to five days a week and was on a well-planned diet too. It is said that Karan was put on a version of Keto diet, where he would derive his energy from mostly protein and fat-based foods found in vegetables, nuts and seeds. Sugar and carbs are also a strict no-no for the director. 

Karan Johar's social media handle is also a fun ride for fitness enthusiasts. He is not one of the celebrities who would flash his abs and give you account of each and every inch he has lost. But, in his characteristic wit, he would often make fun of himself and his struggles on the new fitness journey he has embarked upon. 

For instance, this video that he posted on his Instagram account cribbing about his love-hate relationship with the gym. "Evil thoughts come into my mind when I think of it, Negativity is all I have to offer. Disdain is the word that I feel for it. I detest you. I hate your gymnasium."  he remarked. We cannot agree more Karan, we cannot agree more!

(Also Read: The 5 Mantras Behind Katrina Kaif's Fitness: Her Secrets Revealed​)
 

My hate story 5!!!!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


This adorable fitness throwback with SRK, "when @iamsrk tried his level best to train me in 2009! #fitnessthrowback." Such an aww moment, right?

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt Is Having This Ruby Red Drink: 3 Reasons Why You Should Have It Too!)
 

When @iamsrk tried his level best to train me in 2009! #fitnessthrowback

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


If you look through, you would find in some fun foodie moments too! 

Now, it is a little hard to believe that it is all work and no play for Mr. Johar. That's him enjoying some desserts with his childhood friends Hrithik Roshan and Zoya Akhtar. 

(Also Read: The Dynamic Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala: Here's What's On Her Plate!)
 

Years of friendship.... @hrithikroshan @putlu @zoieakhtar

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

No, we cannot look away from the fancy cake made especially for Karan Johar either. 

Comments
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Here's wishing Karan Johar a very happy birthday! May you get to enjoy all your favourite treats for the day! 
 

