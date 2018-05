Happy Birthday Karan Johar: The Inspiring Fitness And Weight Loss Journey Of KJo Is Worth A Read

Highlights Karan Johar would be ringing in his 46th birthday on 25th May

Karan is basking in the success of his latest production Raazi,

Karan Johar is training under celebrity trainer Kunal Gir

My hate story 5!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 22, 2018 at 8:09am PDT

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 26, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Karan Johar is training under celebrity trainer Kunal Gir, who incidentally is also training Ranbir Kapoor for his superhero flick Brahmastra. In an interview to a leading entertainment magazine, his trainer admitted that it has been a gradual and healthy transformation for Karan, who has apparently lost a whopping 17 kilos by being on a well-planned diet and exercise regimen charted out by Gir.Karan is said to have worked out in the pool a lot. In an interview to a leading entertainment magazine, it was revealed that Karan opted for shorter but intense spells of workout in the gym. He would work out for four to five days a week and was on a well-planned diet too. Keto die t, where he would derive his energy from mostly protein and fat-based foods found in vegetables, nuts and seeds. Sugar and carbs are also a strict no-no for the director.Karan Johar's social media handle is also a fun ride for fitness enthusiasts. He is not one of the celebrities who would flash his abs and give you account of each and every inch he has lost. But, in his characteristic wit, he would often make fun of himself and his struggles on the new fitness journey he has embarked upon.For instance, this video that he posted on his Instagram account cribbing about his love-hate relationship with the gym. "Evil thoughts come into my mind when I think of it, Negativity is all I have to offer. Disdain is the word that I feel for it. I detest you. I hate your gymnasium." he remarked. We cannot agree more Karan, we cannot agree more!(Also Read: The 5 Mantras Behind Katrina Kaif's Fitness: Her Secrets Revealed​ This adorable fitness throwback with SRK, "when @iamsrk tried his level best to train me in 2009! #fitnessthrowback." Such an aww moment, right?(Also Read: Alia Bhatt Is Having This Ruby Red Drink: 3 Reasons Why You Should Have It Too! If you look through, you would find in some fun foodie moments too!Now, it is a little hard to believe that it is all work and no play for Mr. Johar. That's him enjoying some desserts with his childhood friends Hrithik Roshan and Zoya Akhtar.(Also Read: The Dynamic Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala: Here's What's On Her Plate! No, we cannot look away from the fancy cake made especially for Karan Johar either.Here's wishing Karan Johar a very happy birthday! May you get to enjoy all your favourite treats for the day!