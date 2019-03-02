Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Healthy Eating Tips You Should Steal From The Actress Today 

Actress Shraddha Kapoor would be ringing in her 32nd birthday on 3rd March 2019. The actress had quite a run at the box office last year, her role horror-comedy 'Stree' also starring Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana was well received by both masses and critics alike. Shraddha is currently shooting for 'Street Dancer' where she is pairing up with Varun Dhawan again after ABCD 2, Shraddha would also be seen essaying the role on Saina Nehwal in the Saina Newal biopic directed by Amole Gupte. She is also the female lead of Saaho with south Indian sensation Prabhas. Shraddha who started out with 'Teen Patti' in the year 2010, became a household name with 'Aaashiqui 2', he movie went on to rake in more than 100 crores at the box office. Shraddha continued her golden run at the box office with movies like 'Ek Villain', 'Haider' and 'ABCD 2'. With an Instagram following of 27.8 million users, Shraddha is also one of the most popular Indian celebrities on social media. Her glam outfits and fit body has made Shraddha Kapoor a sought after youth icon of Bollywood today. Here are some of her healthy eating habits you may like to steal.





1. Eat fruits: Shraddha's diet is filled with fresh and seasonal fruits. She recently posted an Instagram story declaring her love for fruits, with a picture of dragon fruit in the background. Fruits are rich in fibre, minerals and antioxidants that help keeps you healthy and immune.





2. Stay hydrated: Shraddha makes it a point to keep drinking water from time to time. Hydrating oneself is crucial for healthy skin and weight loss. She also drinks a lot of healthy beverages like green tea, coconut water, pineapple juice etc.





3. Ghar ka khana: Shraddha swears by 'Ghar ka Khana', in one of her interviews she also revealed that her favourite meal is home cooked dal chawal and bhindi. On her sets also, she likes to bring cooked meal from home. Eating home cooked meals ensure you eat food made with premium quality ingredients and according to your nutritional requirements.





4. Healthy snacks: In addition to her meals, Shraddha also has many healthy snacking intervals in between. She eats a lot of fibre rich fruits, vegetables and nuts as part of her snacks. Breaking your meals in multiple small meals helps keep your metabolism high.





5. Probiotics: In a recent Instagram story posted by Varun Dhawan he revealed "(She) hasn't slept for 50 days. No food, no sleep, no money. But she's here. On a very strict diet.. of only curd." Dhawan and Kapoor were on their way to catch a flight for London. Shraddha is on a strict diet for her film 'Street Dancer', decided by her nutritionist. Therefore, it may prove risky for you to abruptly cut down on food. But what you can include in your diet is a good dose of probiotics. Curd has cooling properties; it keeps your gut happy and digestion smooth. Curd is also good for skin.





Here's wishing Shraddha Kapoor a very Happy Birthday. May you get to enjoy all your favourite treats for the day.









