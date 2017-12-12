Happy New year 2018: 5 New Year's Resolutions for Food Lovers!
It's going to be the start of a brand New Year in just about a fortnight and we couldn't be more excited; after all who doesn't look forward to a better, prosperous and happy year ahead. You may agree, we are all guilty of making New Year resolutions and failing miserably at them just a few weeks into the new year. Don't worry about the failed attempts, you are looking at making new and positive changes in your life through these resolutions, and that's reason enough to cheer about. As food lovers, let us try and keep our New Year resolutions tad simpler this year so we don't fail. So while your friends are busy buying diet books and declaring what they won't eat in 2018, food lovers should go ahead and think of expanding their palates to make their culinary experiences different and interesting.
Here are some easy New Year's Resolutions for all you food lovers that you should definitely consider.
1. Master a new cooking technique
Stop being boring; if you call yourself a foodie take the plunge and learn new cooking techniques in 2018. Be it baking, grilling or just learning how to plate-up a dish better, go ahead and master that skill you've been thinking about for so long. Every cooking technique has so many nuances than it could become your favourite hobby and something you look forward to every time. If a house party is planned for the early months of 2018, now is the time to start!
2. Try a new regional cuisine
A die hard foodie should always be up for trying new flavours from across the world. Pledge to open up to the idea of trying regional cuisines and making the most of them. See how beautifully spices, meats, fruits and vegetables are married to form such delectable dishes. Study how palates vary across regions and understand what makes their cuisine so different from ours. This New Year, make it a point to try dishes that do not belong to your state or your country and see yourself fall in love with a new cuisine all over again.
3. Cook more with unfamiliar ingredients
A wise man once said that 'variety is the spice of life'; so true especially if you are foodie and love dabbling in a little bit of cooking yourself. How about ditching the same old spices and herbs to work with something new? This way you could bring to use all those unused herbs kept on the kitchen rack that you have been meaning to cook with for months! Use them to create new dipping sauces for party finger foods or put together an exotic marinade for tikkas; there's no dearth to how creative you could get when working with new ingredients. Go on, make dinners fun this year!
4. Give your kitchen a no-cost makeover
How about starting this New Year with a promise to toss those expired fancy boxes of herbs and spices that you once promised to use someday? Why not start the new year by giving your kitchen a fresh start too? We are not asking you to completely give your happy place a makeover, but a good scrub to the weary corners that have never been touched along with the drawers and cabinets that have been covered with oil and spice stains. A basic pruning can free up work surfaces and drawer space too. Finally, get rid of those containers without lids and instead buy new ones that may actually be of use.
5. Visit a new cafe or restaurant every month
If you are a foodie, you have got to try out the newest joints in town. Make a point to visit a new restaurant or cafe in your city and see how different and unique it is from the last one you visited. It's possible that you will start loving the food here and find yourself a new place to hang out!
While we do ask you to go out and make these interesting New Year resolutions, we also suggest that apart from indulging through the year, you must also indulge in some exercises and keep fit, after all you would hate to see your tummy bulging out by the time 2018 comes to an end!
