10 Perfect New Year's Evening Foods That Don't Require A Fork And Knife
Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: December 08, 2017 16:34 IST
Its almost a wrap for 2017 and what an eventful year it has been for the world. If it hasn't been that great for you, here's good news - in less than a month we'd be stepping into 2018! So bid a hearty goodbye to the woes of 2017, and say hello to a brand new year. Get set for brand new (broken) resolutions and brand new plans. And for those fortunate ones, who had a ball this year its time to look back with a smile and wish for an even better year ahead. In either case, there is no better way to bid goodbye to the year than with an amazing New Year party. Here's a round-up of 10 Perfect New Year's evening snacks that you can enjoy with your near and dear ones as you close 2017.
Bonus: These New Year's Evening Foods don't even require a fork and knife, so dig in and chomp on till your hearts content, one last time for 2017!
1. Jalepeno Cheese Poppers
Say Cheese, for it's the year-end! Treat yourself with the delicious jalepeno bites filled with a cheesy surprise. Hollowed jalepeno peppers stuffed with a mixture of cheese, spices, and sometimes ground meat, breaded and deep fried is a must have for all those who love all things cheesy, spicy and yummy.
2.Fish Fingers
The spicy, crusty coating of bread enveloping the tender cooked fish is a true party starter. Don't make the blunder of skipping out on the ultimate party favourite if you are the host this time. Here's a recipe of Curried Parmesan fish fingers by Chef Kunal Kaporr to help you make some in your kitchen.
The spicy, crusty coating of bread enveloping the tender cooked fish is a true party starter
3. Onion rings
Another party staple, another must have. Beautiful golden brown onion rings with lipsmacking chutney or ketchup. This scrummy snack is sure to win hearts.
4. Momos
Momo lovers raise your hand! You've had it in and out through the year, why skip the lovely snack at the year-end. Stuffed with minced meat or vegetables these dumplings served with a signature chilly chutney is an instant mood lifter.
Momo lovers raise your hand! You've had it in and out through the year
5. Honey Chilly Potatoes
You've seen them on almost every Chinese restaurant menu, every party and drooled every time. Now you can make them at home with this simple recipe by Nishtha Asrani.
6. Cheese Balls
Deep fried, bite-sized mozzarella cheese balls served with lip-smacking dip or sauce is every cheese lovers dream come true. Crusty, cheese and oh-so-delicious.
Deep fried, bite-sized mozzarella cheese balls served with lip-smacking dip or sauce
7. Chicken Popcorns
So here's the deal with Chicken lovers. You give us chicken in any form and we chug it down without you even realizing. Chicken popcorns is one such delight no chicken-lover has ever been able to turn down. A perfect New Year's evening food that requires no fork or knife, it saves all the effort of table ettiquettes too. A win-win!
8. Spring Rolls
One of the most loved Chinese snack, these bite sized rolls loaded with veggies or meat is a must have at every party.
One of the most loved Chinese snack, these bite sized rolls loaded with veggies
9. Chocolate Rum Balls
A hint of tipsy surprise hidden in these all-time favourite chocolate bites is one winner combination you must not deprive yourself of this New Year's eve.
10. Fudgy Chewy Brownie
Chewy, chocolaty and loaded with chunky nuts, these brownies are an absolute delight when cravings hit and the nee year is just around the corner.
Here's wishing you all a very Happy New Year 2018!
