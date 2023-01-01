Happy New Year 2023, everyone! It is time to give a fresh start to things, embrace the challenges that lie ahead. And, of course, party hard! After all, it is the first day of 2023 and we must welcome it in the best way possible. Running short on ideas? You can plan a cozy meal date with your family and friends at home. Sounds like a plan, isn't it? Well, well, don't think too much and calm down because we are here to help you. First, drop the idea of ordering food online. Reason? It may take an eternity to reach your doorstep, considering the New Year rush. It's time to wear the chef's hat and cook up a storm in the kitchen. Don't worry, we have handpicked some recipes for your New Year feast. An elaborate menu to start the new year on an indulgent note. Here we go:

Here's A 3-Course Meal Plan For You:

Starrer

1.Hara Bhara Kebab:

Can there be a better start? We think not. It is an ideal way to add nutrition and flavours to your spread. Prepared with spinach and green peas, it is the go-to kebab option for most of us. Recipe here.

2.Murgh Kali Mirch Tikka:

A plate full of piping hot murgh kali mirch tikka with green chutney can never go wrong. It can be the showstopper of the evening. Tip: Serve it with a dash of lemon. Click here for recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock

Main Course

1.Paneer Butter Masala:

A delicious and rich butter-based paneer curry qualifies as a perfect party dish. With an aroma that will instantly palpitate your taste buds, this quintessential item has a fan base of its own. Click here for recipe.

2.Chicken Chilli Gravy:

It's time to give the regular chilli chicken a new twist. The boneless chicken chunks cooked in a variety of sauces make it lip-smackingly delicious. Click here for the full recipe.

3.Hyderabadi Biryani:

Indians and their love for biryani need no introduction. Zomato and Swiggy's report revealed that it was the most-ordered dish of 2022. So, it makes all the sense if you include it in your meal. Click here for Hyderabadi biryani recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock

4.Stuffed Aloo Kulcha:

Can you resist spicy kulchas stuffed with mashed potatoes? We can't. Pair them with your favourite gravies and relish. Find recipe here.





Dessert

Gajar Ka Halwa:

Let's go all-desi this time. What do you say? Presenting the forever winter favourite gajar ka halwa. Trust us, it is hard to keep yourself away from a bowl full of gajar ka halwa. Serve it with chopped almonds and cashew. Click here for recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock

Wishing you a very happy new year.