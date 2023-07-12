Like it or not, it is important to eat your greens every day, and hence, we often end up buying them in bulk. But what do you do with the extra bunch of leaves that are left after making your favourite saag? Most of you will say, store for later use. But trust us, with time, the stored greens lose their crispiness and turn unappetizing. So, what's the next best solution to this universal problem? Fret not, we've got your back. We found an easy way to store the greens and enjoy them for the longest time. All you need to do is blend the greens, make a paste, and then a delicious dip out of it. That's it!

Here we have shared a recipe here that we follow with the leftover bunch of spinach at home. This dish is called spinach hummus but is made with ingredients easily available at home. All you need to do is scan through your pantry and pick some cheese, nuts (of your choice), chickpeas, oil of your choice, and the rest is the same - salt, pepper, and lemon. You can have this dish as a condiment with toasted bread, breadsticks, roti, and even roasted papad.

Is Spinach Hummus Healthy?

Thanks to the nutrient-rich spinach, nuts, and chickpeas, this dip brims with several health-benefiting properties, including protein, fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, to name a few. Alongside, the lemon juice packs the dish with the goodness of vitamin C while increasing its shelf-life.

Now, some of you might wonder about the use of cheese. While we agree that having an excess amount of cheese may add extra fat and calories to your body, having it in moderation enriches you with calcium, protein, vitamin A, B12, and more. And to your surprise, this recipe includes cheese in moderation, making it a perfect dish to enjoy without guilt.

Photo Credit: iStock

How to Make Home-Style Spinach Hummus:

As mentioned earlier, this dish is made using whatever you find at home or commonly get in the nearby grocery store. And trust us, you do not need to go all fancy with the ingredients. Just get regular processed cheese cubes from the market and some nuts of your choice that are easily available at home. Here, we used cashew nuts in the recipe. The rest of the ingredients you need are spinach, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and oil.

All you need to do is add all the ingredients in a blender, except oil and lemon juice, and make a paste. Then add the remaining two ingredients and churn again. Transfer the hummus to a bowl and adjust salt and tanginess if needed. Finally, add some oil on top and mix properly.

You can store this dip in the refrigerator in an airtight box and enjoy it for months. Click here for the detailed recipe.

Feel free to experiment with the greens to prepare this home-style dip. If you have any such innovative leftover recipe, share it with us in the comments below.