How do you like to eat your idlis? Dunk them in chutney and sambar and indulge? Or do you like to toss idlis in podi masala and make them spicy? Then there are stuffed idlis too, with delicious chicken, veg and paneer fillings. There are multiple ways to enjoy the humble idli. This South Indian staple is easy to prepare and makes for a complete meal anytime of the day. Besides, they are healthy and wholesome too. This is why, today we see idli making a popular dish for people across India. So much so that idli recipe sees various experimentations too. Take schezwan idli or idli pasta for instance. Here fresh or leftover idlis are given an exotic spin by adding different condiments to them. Another such experimental idli recipe we recently came across is chilli idli. Here, chilli chicken is given a South Indian twist by replacing chicken pieces with idlis. Sounds fascinating, right? So, what are you waiting for? Let's check out how to make chilli idli. But before that, we will take you through the steps of making a perfect soft fluffy idli.

How To Make Idli:

The best idlis are light and porous, but not very crumbly, and squidgy. For that you need right kind of rice, dal and grind them well to get a batter of perfect consistency. Click here for some quick tips on how to get soft idlis every single time.





(Also Read: Batata Vada Idli: How To Make This Street Favourite Idli At Home)

Chilli Idli is a tasty and spicy recipe you can make.

How To Make Chilli Idli:

To make chilli idli, you need freshly made or leftover idlis. Cut these idlis into desired shapes. Then, make a thin batter by mixing corn starch, maida, salt, pepper and ginger garlic paste in a bowl. Now, heat oil in a pan, coat the idlis well and fry them until they turn crispy golden. Keep them aside.





Heat oil in another pan, add finely chopped garlic, green chili and onion and fry it lightly. Add capsicum, black pepper and a little salt to it. Then add red chili sauce, ketchup, vinegar and soy sauce to it. Cook all these things for few seconds. Add corn slurry to it and mix.





Finally, add the idlis, and mix everything well. Garnish with spring onions and serve.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of chilli idli.





Make this yummy dish today and enjoy a delicious snack this weekend. For another such spicy idli recipe, click here.