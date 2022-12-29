Let's all admit that sarson ka saag is among the most popular winter dishes. It is scrumptious, satiating, and extremely nutritious. And you're in for a wholesome treat if you serve it with classic makke ki roti. Given the benefits of this combination, many of us end up making saag in large quantities. What do you do with the leftover saag? While throwing it away is not an option, we recommend giving it a tasty makeover. You may wonder how? We have created a delicious and nutritious paratha recipe using leftover sarson ka saag. It is flavorful, filling, and a fantastic option for breakfast.





This recipe is a great way to spice up your morning meal as well as a great option for an evening snack. Perfect, right? So, what are you holding out for? Could there be a better way to revamp sarson da saag? We don't think so! Get some sarson ka saag and turn it into a tasty paratha. Read on to know the recipe.





Also Read: Watch: 3 Quick Tips To Make Perfect Sarson Ka Saag - Recipe Video Inside

Quick Breakfast: How To Make Leftover Saag Paratha

To begin with, add atta, salt, besan, red chilli powder, ajwain, chopped coriander leaves, curd and leftover saag. Knead a soft dough. Note: Do not add water. If it is required, only a small amount should be used.





Now, take a small portion out of it, and roll it by using the rolling pin. Once done, spread ghee all over the paratha and fold it from the corners. Roll it again.





Heat tawa and cook the paratha from both sides. Once done, enjoy it with your favourite accompaniment. For the detailed recipe, watch the video below.











For more leftover ideas, click here for some of our best recipes.





If you love having winter delicacies, click here for some amazing recipes.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out this leftover saag paratha recipe as your next special breakfast and let us know how you all liked it in the comments below. For more such cooking tips and ideas, keep coming to our website.









