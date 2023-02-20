Sabudana (also known as sago balls or tapioca pearls) is truly a miracle ingredient. It can be made into so many different dishes - khichdi, vadas, chutney balls, tikkis and kheer to name a few. Sabudana is tasty, versatile and makes a common choice for people who observe vrat (or upvas). It makes a popular breakfast food ingredient too. Besides, it is loaded with essential nutrients and benefits our overall health. Sabudana is a great source of carbs and refuels us with energy to keep going throughout the day. Here, we bring you a unique way of enjoying sabudana - a delicious and hearty sabudana thalipeeth. A twist to the classic Maharashtrian thalipeeth, sabudana thalipeeth is made using the same ingredients used to cook sabudana vada. Unlike the vadas, this dish is simply roasted and not deep-fried, making thalipeeth a healthier option for all.

What Is The Difference Between Sabudana Thalipeeth And Classic Thalipeeth

Thalipeeth is generally made using a combination of different types of flour (rice, bajra, whole wheat) and a range of spices. The conventional dish looks like a slightly crispy brown-colour paratha. When eaten with white butter and flavoured curd, thalipeeth makes for a wholesome delight. It is also sometimes consumed during vrat or upvas, depending on the type of flour used. Sabudana thalipeeth is also a popular choice during fasting periods. Unlike regular thalipeeth, it is not primarily flour-based. It can also be made using lesser spices than the classic brown thalipeeth.





The Maharashtrian dish can be made with Sabudana. Photo: NDTV Food

How To Make Sabudana Thalipeeth

In a large bowl, add soaked sabudana, cooled mashed potatoes, cumin, chillies, sugar, coriander, roasted peanuts and salt. Note that your sabudana needs to be soft or the dough will have unpleasant lumps. So, ensure that you have soaked them for enough time. Mix all the ingredients in the bowl thoroughly to prepare a thick dough. You can also add a bit of flour to help bind it together while kneading. If you are observing vrat, you can avoid adding coriander. You can also use rock salt in place of table salt. For the flour, you can choose kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) or Singhara ka atta (water chestnut flour) instead of the regular kind.





Next, on a greased surface/ butter paper, place medium-sized balls of the sabudana dough. Flatten them carefully to form round, roti-like shapes. Make sure they are not too thin or they will break while transferring to or from the pan. Ensure that your dough is thick and intact in the first place to avoid problems later. If the mixture is too dry, add a few drops of water to help the kneading process. Place the thalipeeth gently onto a heated tawa and pour a little oil around the edges. Roast on both sides until it turns a golden brown colour. Transfer onto a plate carefully. You may need to add more oil to roast the next one. Enjoy the sabudana thalipeeth with dahi or chutney.

This dish will keep you energised for a long time, without being too heavy on the stomach. Start the week right and try your hand at making it. Do let us know how you liked it.