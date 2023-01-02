We are in the New Year 2023 and it's time to get back to work. We all had a celebratory weekend, and now, we are starting the first working week of the year. And we want it to be perfect in every way. Here, we bring a healthy and wholesome breakfast recipe that will help you start the week on a happy note. It's referred to as ragi ambali. Let's start with explaining what is ragi ambali?! It is a porridge-like dish, prepared with ragi or finger millet. It is a savoury dish that finds roots in a Karnataka kitchen. The best part is, it is easy to make and healthy to the core.

What Makes Ragi Malt A Healthy Breakfast Recipe:

As mentioned earlier, the drink includes ragi - an indigenous grain loaded with a pool of nutrients. Health experts state, ragi is loaded with fibre, protein, calcium and several essential nutrients. This, according to Dr. Ritika Samaddar, Dietitian at Max Hospital in New Delhi, makes ragi a perfect ingredient to add to your daily diet. "Because of its high nutritional value, ragi can be placed at the pinnacle of food grains. The cereal is gluten-free and highly suitable for those who are gluten or lactose intolerant," she mentioned.





Also Read: Weight Loss Snacks: These 5 Delicious Ragi Snacks Can Help You Keep Your Weight In Check

Is Ragi Malt Good For Weight Loss | Can Ragi Ambali Help Lose Weight:

Bangalore-based dietician Anju Sood explained that the high amount of dietary fibre in ragi helps keeps the stomach full for long and prevents unwanted cravings. This in turn leads to a minimised appetite and weight loss.





Besides, "Ragi lowers your blood sugar levels in the body by activating insulin. Hence, it is best consumed in the morning to make the most of its qualities and keep you full through the day," she added.





Also Read: 11 Best Ragi Recipes | Easy Ragi Recipes

How To Make Ragi Ambali | What Do You Need To Make Ragi Ambali:

Ingredients for ragi ambali recipe:

To make this dish, we need ragi flour, onion, salt, yogurt, water and coriander leaves. Some people avoid adding coriander and onion; some replace yogurt with chaas.

Method to make ragi ambali:

Start with dry roasting the ragi flour. Then boil some water, with salt. Add the ragi flour to it and mix continuously to avoid the formation of lump. When you get a smooth paste, switch off the flame and keep aside.

Now, whip the curd with some water to make it light. Add ragi paste in a glass, add onion and the curd mix and stir well. Finally, garnish with coriander leaves and serve. Click here for the detailed ragi ambali recipe.

It is to mention here, we can also make a sweet ambali by eliminating onion and coriander and replacing salt with sugar (or sugar alternatives).

We suggest, try this dish at home and give a healthy start to your New year.

Have a happy and healthy New Year 2023, everyone!