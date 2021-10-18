We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, yet sometimes we skip it because of our prior work engagements. And as we sit for work with our growling stomachs, we always wish that we had something quick to make. Well, if you also face this same problem every day, then fret not, as today we bring you a mixed bean salad that is not only quick to make but is also easy and super healthy! This mixed bean salad is made up of assorted boiled beans, any veggies of your liking, and spices that amp up its taste. All you need to do is toss them well in a bowl and enjoy with some hot chai and bread!





Since this recipe consists of different beans and veggies, it is high in nutrition and can aid in weight loss! With tons of benefits in this one bowl of goodness, all you need is 10 minutes to make it and gain its benefits. This delicious salad will fulfil your hunger in no time. So, without further ado, let us check the recipe for a mixed bean salad.

Here Is The Recipe Of Mixed Bean Salad | Mixed Bean Salad Recipe

In this dish, first, cook the beans in boiling water until tender. Next, toss the cooked beans and sweet lime in a bowl. Combine all the dressing ingredients to whisk and season well. Pour the dressing on the salad and let it chill in the fridge overnight. Add tomatoes, capsicum and seasoning before serving. Serve this with a side of toasted bread and chai and enjoy.

For the full recipe of mixed bean salad, click here.





Make this yummy dish and let us know how you liked the taste of it!