Healthy Dessert Recipes: 3 Yummy Fruit And Yogurt Parfait Recipes To Try

France is popular for its luscious desserts. Creme brulee, crepe suzette, eclair, tart, macaron, mendiant, profiterole, praline etc. are just some of the many desserts that France has given to the world. Parfaits are also native to France, although America has also claimed credit for a popular version of the dessert. French parfaits are more rich and decadent, made as they are by preparing a thick custard by boiling cream, eggs, sugar and syrup. American parfaits, on the other hand, are made by lining a number of different ingredients in layers in a parfait glass. These ingredients include yogurt, granola, nuts etc. Parfaits have therefore, gained a reputation for being desserts that are healthy and delicious - a rare combination.





For those with a sweet tooth, parfaits are a Godsend as they are easy to assemble, taste great and make for healthy dishes to satiate sweet cravings with. You can make parfaits with low-fat yogurts, homemade granola and muesli, and add an assortment of your favourite fruits and dried fruits to make them nutrient-rich and filling as well.





Healthy Diet- Here are 3 refined sugar-free parfait recipes for you to try:

1. Strawberry Parfait Recipe

This simple parfait is made by lining a parfait glass with crunchy muesli, homemade strawberry puree and curd, and then finishing up with a drizzle of a natural sweetener of your choice - either honey or maple syrup.





2. Oats and Yogurt Porridge Parfait Recipe





Oat is another healthy cereal that you may add to your parfait. This recipe includes oats soaked overnight in milk and then layered with yogurt and pistachios. The sweetener used here is honey and pomegranate seeds are added for some extra crunch.





Healthy dessert recipes: Yogurt and berries parfait

3. Muesli Parfait Recipe





This recipe does not contain any added sugar and uses vanilla Greek yogurt. Store-bought yogurt may contain added sugar; hence, you may replace it with homemade curd. The lack of added sugar is compensated by a melange of berries- blueberries, raspberries and strawberries.





You may allow the parfait to chill in the fridge for a bit, before consuming it. This may allow the ingredients to set and allows the fruit flavours to mix with the yogurt.







