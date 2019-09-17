Healthy Diet: Make Shorba – The Healthful Stew – At Home With These Easy Recipes

Shorba for healthy diet

Shorba is a hot stew, basically soup stock that is a popular side dish in many Middle-Eastern and Asian cuisines. Shorba got its name from Arabic word, 'Shurbah', which means soup. It is a rich, thick broth prepared after simmering meat or vegetable for a long time and separating the liquid from them. It is flavoured with strong herbs and curry spices, and unlike soup, it is served as an accompaniment with the main meals instead of serving beforehand. Since, it sucks out the deep flavours and nutrients of the food it is made with, it is considered as a super healthy drink, especially to cure runny nose, sore throat and other infections. Although, shorba is traditionally prepared with meats but many vegetarian adaptations are also made that are equally delightful.





As the weather is steering towards colder days, the transformation poses the risk of catching common infections. With the sudden nip in the air, it would be a great idea to include shorba in your regular diet to protect yourself and ward off diseases in a natural way. Since, shorba is impressively delicious anyway, it is really worth it.





Here are a few ideas of making shorba at home with these easy recipes –

Subz Badaam Ka Shorba –

Read badaam (almonds) and you know this dish has got to be full-of-health. Almonds along with veggies like carrot, beans and cauliflower make this shorba a flavourful and nutritional delight that is a must-try this season.





Almond shorba











Gahat Ka Shorba

Gahat is protein-rich, healthy lentil that is known to provide many health benefits. The lentil is mixed with mustard, coriander and some spices like garlic, ginger and peppercorns to present a shorba, which is full of antioxidants, especially for vegetarians.





Lentil shorba











Chicken Nimbu Dhaniya Shorba

Chicken soup is a firm-favourite of many. This lighter version of soup with chicken and lots of coriander and lime is a typical meat shorba that is also popular for its irrefutable taste.





Read Full Recipe Here





Chicken shorba





Try these easy-to-make recipes of delicious shorba to make your meals healthy and tasty.







