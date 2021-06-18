Indians are know for their love for chai - whether it's morning, afternoon or evening, a cup of chai sets everything right for us. If you are tired, had a long day, have just woken up from a nap, or simply are hungry, chai will always be present. But no tea time is complete without snacks. While there are endless options of biscuits and other fried foods to pair up with your tea, we bring you the recipe of baked ragi chikli - a healthy and tasty snack that you can bake and enjoy at any time of the day.





Chakli, also called as murukku, is a tasty and crunchy snack widely available in grocery shops near you, but if you want to make a healthier version of this, you can bake it at your home as well.

Chakli is also called as murukku

Here Is How To Make Baked Ragi Ki Chakli | Baked Ragi Chakli Recipe

To make baked ragi chakli, you will need one cup of ragi and besan, one tablespoon of ginger, chilli, one teaspoon of garlic paste, some oil and salt according to taste.

Take the dry ingredients and knead them together. Add oil and the required amount of water. Knead it till the dough is semi-soft in consistency. Take one half of the dough into a Chakli machine and form the shape of it. Then put chaklis in a pre-heated oven; the temperature should be around 360 degree farenhite for 15-20 minutes. After they turn golden brown, taken them out and let it cool.





Click here for the full recipe of baked ragi chakli.





Then enjoy your baked chiklis and let us know how you liked it!