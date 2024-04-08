In Indian households, dahi or curd holds a high status not just for its cooling properties but also its versatile taste. Its probiotic nature aids in digestion and helps beat the heat in summer. Whether enjoyed plain, as raita, in curries or in refreshing drinks, dahi provides relief from the sweltering temperatures. Due to its versatility, it makes for a popular food item choice amongst kids and adults alike. The best part about dahi is that it's not heavy and can be consumed at any time of the day, especially breakfast.





If you are looking for a healthy breakfast recipe to start your day with, then you have arrived at the right article. Digital content page @dillifoodies, which is managed by Sumit and Priyanka Kapoor, shared a delicious and healthy breakfast recipe of Dahi Poha, which can be made in minutes and is super healthy.

How To Make Dahi Poha I Dahi Poha Recipe:

To make dahi poha, digital creator DilliFoodies uses pantry staples. They start by soaking the poha for 2-3 minutes in water and then draining it. Keep it aside and let it fluff up. Take a bowl and add whisked curd, cucumber, and salt to taste. Mix all the ingredients well. Now to this mixture, add drained poha along with grated ginger and coconut. Set it aside. Prepare the tempering by heating ghee in a tadka pan. Now add hing, mustard seeds and chillies to the pan and let the ingredients temper for a minute. Add this tempering over the poha mix and top it with chopped coriander leaves.

5 Dahi Recipes That You Should Try This Week

Beat this scorching heat by incorporating Dahi into your diet. These recipes are easy to make super refreshing, and add a unique tangy flavour to your regular dishes.

1. Lasooni Dahi Tadka

Flavourful and delicious, lasooni dahi tadka has the goodness of curd and the crispiness of garlic. It requires minimal ingredients from your pantry and results in a creamy and aromatic dish. You can serve this dish alongside rice, roti, or just a dip for snacks. Find the recipe here.

2. Dahi Bread Rolls

Also known as Dahi ke Sholay, Dahi Bread Rolls are a popular street food snack in North India. Dahi ke Sholay has a crispy exterior and melt-in-the-mouth texture. You can enjoy these dahi bread rolls with your evening chai or serve them to your guests to impress them. Find the full recipe here.

3. Dahi Cucumber Salad

Achieve your weight goals with this healthy Dahi Cucumber salad recipe. This dish includes dahi and cucumber, along with some basic spices to enhance the taste. Much like cucumber raita, it can be paired with anything and has a versatile flavour profile. Find the full recipe here.

4. Dahi Sandwich

Super easy to make, the dahi sandwich has a unique flavour profile and can be altered as per your taste. All you need is hung curd, chopped vegetables and spices to make this delicious sandwich. Have it as an evening snack or take it in your lunchbox to enjoy the goodness of curd! Find the full recipe here.

5. South Indian Dahi Kadhi

Take your regular kadhi to another level with this recipe. South Indian Dahi Kadhi is made with coconut, green chillies and roasted jeera made into a paste. You can pair it with white steamed rice. Find the recipe here.





