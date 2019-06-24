Healthy Summer Diet: Vegetable Ice-Cream Candies Or 'Veggie Pop' Ideas For Cool And Healthy Summer

Healthy Summer Diet: Veggie popsicles are the coolest ways of sneaking in some nutrition

Conventional health wisdom dictates that adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet can help you live a healthier and longer life. Fruits and vegetables are indeed treasure troves of micro-nutrients that are essential for some key bodily functions in minute complex and multifarious ways. Micro-nutrients include vitamins and minerals that are required by the body in trace amounts, but are nonetheless important for you to consume. A portion of fruits and vegetables with your meals daily might help your body equip itself to meet with the wear and tear of an excessively stressful life and extreme weather. Armed with phyto-nutrients or plant compounds, fresh foods add antioxidants to your body, which may fight inflammation and hence, protect against an array of diseases.





Tossing fruits and veggies in the form of salads is one way of ensuring good portions of fresh produce in your diet. But there are a number of other, more interesting ways to do so, without compromising on nutrition. Juicing your fruits and veggies may do away with precious fibre but adding them to smoothies is great. Another way of making good use of season's best fruits and vegetables is to enjoy them as ice-creams. You may have spent many a scorching summer slurping on fruit popsicles. But have you heard of veggie pops or vegetable ice candies? They may sound like a culinary travesty, but they're really not, if only you know the right kind of veggie to pair with the right kind of fruit.





Veggie Pop Ideas: Coolest Way To Sneak In Nutrition From Vegetables

Here Are Some Vegetable Popsicle Ideas That You May Want To Try At Home:

1. Apple, Beetroot And Carrot Popsicles

Turn the much-loved ABC drink into frozen treats by simply pouring the fruit and veggie mash into popsicle moulds. You may add some organic honey for sweetening. The drink is a great way to make your kids get on-board the idea of eating vegetables this summer.





2. Cucumber, Lime And Mint Popsicles

This is as summery as it gets - cucumber juice with lemony freshness and the cooling flavour of fresh mint leaves. What's more? The drink is fashioned into a delightful ice lolly!





3. Tomato, Carrots And Lemon Popsicles

Tomatoes and carrots come together with lemon juice and a little bit of salt and pepper to make this veggie pop. This savoury popsicle may make your taste buds feel confused, but it might be a great way of enjoying your veggies during the hot summer months.





4. Spinach Smoothie Popsicle

Freeze your green breakfast smoothie for a more enjoyable and nutritious summer. Spinach is a regular in breakfast smoothies, so why not pour it in popsicle moulds for an even more delicious treat?





Once you start experimenting with turning your vegetables into ice-cream candies, you may be surprised by the delicious mashup of taste and nutrition that you are rewarded with. So, which one from among these you are preparing this summer?







