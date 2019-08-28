Weight Loss: This Apple-Ginger Tea May Help Speed Up Fat Burning Process

Apple-Ginger Tea For Weight Loss

There are many foods and diet plans that claim to miraculously shed extra weight from the body. We all wish that was true but unfortunately, it's not. A healthy diet and active physical lifestyle combined together is the best and the easiest way to lose weight effectively. In a weight-loss-friendly diet, it goes without saying that more of foods and beverages that promote weight loss should be included. Green teas and herbal teas are extremely beneficial in achieving fitness goals. Here's another kind of tea – apple-ginger tea, which is believed to do wonders in cutting calories and shrinking belly fat. Adding ginger to regular tea is a common practice. It has always added a welcoming flavour and healing benefits to the hot beverage.





This tea is made without milk but suffused with two powerful foods that are said to help shed extra kilos. Apples are low in calories but high in fibre. This characteristic makes apple an excellent food for weight loss as it fills up the appetite without piling up on calories. Apples also improve the immunity system, boost digestion and help in detoxification by removing harmful toxins from the body.





Ginger root plant is packed with antioxidants and contains some rich natural compounds like shogaols and gingerols that have fat cutting properties and also improve digestive system. These components also help in regulating blood sugar level, which is great for people dealing with diabetes.





Apart from aiding weight loss, apple-ginger tea also has calming effects. It is aromatic and flavourful and is sure to please your taste buds.





Apple-Ginger Tea Recipe:

Ingredients





1 Apple





1 inch ginger root





3 cups of water





1 teaspoon honey





Method –





Step 1 – Peel and cut the apples into tiny pieces.





Step 2 - Peel the ginger and either grate it or beat it.





Step 3 – Boil 3 cups of water with apple and ginger pieces. Let it boil for 10-12 minutes to make sure the properties of apple and ginger are soaked in the water.





Step 4 – Switch off the gas and allow the mixture to cool down for few minutes.





Step 5 – Shift the mixture to a mixer/blender and blend it till the foods are properly dissolved and the drink forms a smooth consistency. Your apple-ginger tea is ready.





Drink the apple-ginger tea while it's still warm. It's best to consume this drink the first thing in the morning on an empty stomach for maximum results and effective weight loss.







