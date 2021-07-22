Happy National Mango Day. In case you need any more reason to celebrate the decadent summer treat, there is a special day set aside to honour the king of fruits. Given how delicious mangoes are, we are not surprised that foodies have found another excuse to indulge in the yummy goodness of the fruit. And what better way to celebrate the day than prepare some lip-smacking mango recipes. While these recipes are unique, they can be prepared with ingredients easily found on your kitchen counter. It certainly helps that mango is a versatile ingredient and can be paired well with savoury as well as sweet recipes.





Here are seven special mango recipes that you can celebrate the day with.





1.Mango Lassi Ice Cream





The summer may have come and gone but it is never too late for some ice cream. Also, what if we told you that we have a special recipe that brings two foodie favorites – lassi and mangoes – to create an ice cream flavour that will linger in your mouth for a long time. The best part? It can be made with just four simple ingredients. Click here for the recipe.

Mango lassi ice cream is a creamy and fruity drink

2.Aam Ka Chunda





Like we said earlier, mangoes can be the star ingredient in a savoury dish, just as they can shine in a sweet recipe. This Gujarati dish is an achar that has a semi-solid consistency. It is made using grated mangoes, sugar, spiced mustard oil, red chili powder, dry mango powder, and asafoetida, among other ingredients. Take a look.





3.Mango Curry





This dish is a simple and classic recipe that can be made in a jiffy with ingredients available at home. It is primarily made of ingredients such as yogurt, mango, gram flour, and jaggery. It works well with rice or Kerala style- appams. Wanna Try?





4.Mango Rasgulla





Before you scoff at the idea of tampering with this Bengali classic, we recommend that you take a look at the recipe. The freshness of mangoes cuts through the richness of the sweet, making it a perfect dessert at the end of a heavy meal. Check out.

The softness of rasgullas is elevated with the fruity flavours

5.Mango rice





If you have some leftover rice that you are stuck with, this recipe is all you need. This rice dish uses the tanginess of raw mangoes to impact a distinct flavour. You can also add some peanuts and green chillies, making it the only thing you need to cook on a busy day. Try now.





6.Baked mango yogurt





This is the only dessert recipe you need if you are someone who wants to avoid spending too long in the kitchen. All you require is four ingredients – hung curd, condensed milk, cream and mango. Bake it and voila, you have a decadent dessert. Recipe is here.





7.Mango Chicken Curry





Mango is an ingredient that works well with non-vegetarian proteins as well. From prawns to chicken, this fruit adds a distinct edge to the meat that it is paired with. This mango chicken curry combines coconut, curry leaves, mustard seeds, raw mango and chicken. Check out now.

The tangy flavour of the fruit tastes great with the savoury chicken curry

While we know it is tough to pick, tell us which of these mango recipes is your favorite.