That one dressing which is always there in our salads, without which the food seems incomplete - yes, it's the onion, which we curse for making us all teary. Onion is widely consumed in Indian kitchens. Apart from satisfying our cravings for something crispy, it surprisingly turns out to be quite beneficial for our health as well as it has detoxifying properties, helps in digestion and boosts hair growth. To give onions a spin, some new inventions have come around over the years like the caramelised onions. If you've been looking for ways to caramelise onions, fret not, we've got your back.





Here's how you can caramelise onions like a pro:





Method 1 : Normal Sautéed Caramelised onions





Ingredients





3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 1/2 lbs. thinly sliced white onions

2 teaspoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Method:





After peeling the extra skin and removing the stem and roots of the onion, cut the onion into two separate halves. Turn them flat side down and slice into thin strips using a knife.

Now, take a large skillet and melt butter in it. Add olive oil and heat it on medium-high flame. Stir the mixture for 2 or 3 minutes.

Now add onions along with salt and pepper and stir the ingredients together in the skillet.

Cook the onions until they become soft and brown in colour and then add two teaspoons of sugar.

Keep stirring the mixture for 20 more minutes so that the onions don't stick to the sides of the skillet. You can now use these caramelised bits on biryani or salad of your choice.

Method 2 : Sweet Sautéed Caramelised Onions





Ingredients





4 tablespoons of olive oil

2 lbs. thinly sliced yellow onions sugar

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons of sherry

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Method:





Peel the extra skin and remove the stem and roots of the onion. Cut the yellow onion into two separate halves. Turn the onion flat side down and slice it into thin strips with the help of a knife.

Now, take a large skillet and add butter and olive oil in it. Heat it on a medium-high flame and stir the mixture for 2 or 3 minutes.

Transfer the onions in the pan and sprinkle three teaspoons of sugar on it along with ¼ teaspoon of salt and ¼ tablespoon of pepper.

Stir the onions properly till they begin to wilt. Once it is done, add 4 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of sherry in the skillet. Now stir till the mixture becomes even.

Cook the onions for 20 more minutes, until they turn brownish in hue.

Serve these tasty caramelised onions as a side dish over chicken or with mashed potatoes.







