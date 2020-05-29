Here's How You Can Make Pizza In A Mug From Scratch, Under 5 Minutes

Try making this pizza at home and let us know how you liked it

Highlights Mug recipes have become popular during lockdown

You can make a range of things in a mug

You can also bake a pizza in a mug that too in under 5 minutes

Scrolling down your Instagram feed, have you ever wondered if there's an end to which people can innovate when it comes to cooking?! The whole trend of mug recipes - that have become a rage again during the lockdown - does not cease to boggle us. The amount of things you can dish out using just a mug and microwave is truly astounding, and a lazy cook's dream come true! Don't believe us, how about you try making this cheese pizza in a mug? Yes you heard us! Not just brownies and muffins, you can also rustle up a savoury fare of pizzas and pasta in a mug - that too in a matter of minutes. So what are you waiting for? Grab your microwave safe mug and get started. You can always tweak a few ingredients here and customize it as per your liking.





(Also Read: 6 Brilliant Mug Recipes for a Lazy Day)





Ingredients:







For the base:





4 Tbsp All-purpose Flour

1/8 Tsp Baking Powder

A Pinch of Baking Soda

A Pinch Salt

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil Or Vegetable Oil

2-3 Tablespoons Milk

For the topping:

1 Tablespoon Pizza Sauce

4 Tbsp Shredded Mozzarella Cheese (or more! one should never be stingy with cheese)

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp red chilly flakes

5-6 small slices of black olives (If you don't have olives, you can use bellpeppers or mushrooms or any topping of your choice)

Recipe: How To Make Pizza In A Mug:

1. Take the mug and add flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Give it a good mix using a fork or spoon.

2. Now add milk and oil and mix again.

3. Next goes the pizza sauce, spread it evenly the surface of the flour batter.

4. Now throw in the cheese, chilli flakes olives and sprinkle with oregano.

5. Place the cup in the microwave for 1-2 minutes or until the batter rises up and you could see the topping sizzle.

If you do not want to use store-bought pizza sauce, or are unable to find it for some reason, you can make that at home too with this yummy recipe.

Try making this pizza at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below! Do not forget to send us pictures. Also lets us know all that you have been cooking during this lockdown and stay tuned for more such delicious and incredible recipes!







