Here Are The Top 50 Bars In The World

Fancy a few cocktails at the world's best bar? Better be quick: It's preparing to close.

Dandelyan, in the Mondrian, London, last night was named the world's finest in the World's 50 Best Bars awards. The victory came just two days after the bar's founder Ryan Chetiyawardna, a k a Mr Lyan, announced on Instagram that he planned to celebrate Dandelyan's fourth birthday by replacing it with something new.

"We are so excited to have it at this point, to have this pinnacle, and then to look at what we can do next," he said last night on accepting the award at an event attended by bartenders, drinks writers and enthusiasts in the Roundhouse, London. "I made an announcement to you on Monday that we're going to kill Dandelyan, we're going to close it. And it feels so wonderful to do it at this point and move on." He didn't give a date.

Dandelyan first entered the list at No. 50 in 2015, before jumping to No.3 in 2016 and placing second last year. In grabbing the top spot, it toppled the American Bar, at the Savoy hotel in London. Manhattan, Singapore, rose four places to third; The NoMad, New York, slipped one place to fifth. And the Connaught Bar, London, slipped to fifth from fourth.

London has a total of 10 bars on the 2018 list, including newcomers Scout (28), Three Sheets (29), Swift (46) and Coupette (18). The others are Bar Termini (6), Oriole (17) and Happiness Forgets (35).

The U.S. has 10 bars on the list, with The NoMad crowned Best Bar in North America for the second consecutive year. The others are Dante, New York (9); Attaboy, New York (15); Dead Rabbit, New York (16); Sweet Liberty, Miami (21); Employees Only, New York (26); Tommy's, San Francisco (40); Blacktail, New York (41); Trick Dog, San Francisco (44); and Lost Lake, Chicago (50).

Chetiyawardana has received many accolades in recent years, including World's Best Bartender 2015. He's known for innovative cocktails. His current "Modern Life of Plants" menu "explores industrialisation and large scale food systems," according to the bar's website. It's divided into three sections: Mint, Grape and Hops. Dandelyan has received multiple plaudits.

The World's 50 Best Bars is owned and organised by William Reed Business Media, the group behind the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards. The rankings are based on the votes of 505 drinks writers, bartenders and cocktail aficionados in 55 countries.

The World's 50 Best Bars 2018

1. Dandelyan - London

2. American Bar - London

3. Manhattan - Singapore

4. The NoMad - New York

5. Connaught Bar - London

6. Bar Termini - London

7. The Clumsies - Athens, Greece

8. Atlas - Singapore

9. Dante - New York

10. The Old Man - Hong Kong, China

11. Licoreria Limantour - Mexico City

12. Bar High Five - Tokyo, Japan

13. Native - Singapore

14. Floreria Atlantico - Buenos Aires, Argentina

15. Attaboy - New York

16. The Dead Rabbit - New York

17. Oriole - London

18. Coupette - London

19. Himkok - Oslo, Norway

20. Speak Low - Shanghai, China

21. Sweet Liberty - Miami

22. Baba Au Rum - Athens, Greece

23. Operation Dagger - Singapore

24. Le Syndicat - Paris

25. Lost & Found - Nicosia, Cyprus

26. Employees Only - New York

27. Central Station - Beirut, Lebanon

28. Scout - London

29. Three Sheets - London

30. Black Pearl - Melbourne, Australia

31. Tales and Spirits - Amsterdam

32. Linje Tio - Stockholm, Sweden

33. Little Red Door - Paris

34. 28 HongKong Street - Singapore

35. Happiness Forgets - London

36. La Factoria - Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

37. Paradiso - Barcelona, Spain

38. Indulge Experimental Bistro - Taipei, Taiwan

39. El Copitas - St Petersburg, Russia

40. Tommy's - San Francisco

41. BlackTail - New York

42. Candelaria - Paris

43. Schumann's - Munich, Germany

44. Trick Dog - San Francisco

45. Fifty Mils - Mexico City

46. Swift - London

47. Salmon Guru - Madrid, Spain

48. Buck and Breck - Berlin, Germany

49. Bar Benfiddich - Tokyo

50. Lost Lake - Chicago

- Vines is the chief food critic at Bloomberg.

