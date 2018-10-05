Here Are The Top 50 Bars In The World

Fancy a few cocktails at the world's best bar? Better be quick: It's preparing to close.





Dandelyan, in the Mondrian, London, last night was named the world's finest in the World's 50 Best Bars awards. The victory came just two days after the bar's founder Ryan Chetiyawardna, a k a Mr Lyan, announced on Instagram that he planned to celebrate Dandelyan's fourth birthday by replacing it with something new.





"We are so excited to have it at this point, to have this pinnacle, and then to look at what we can do next," he said last night on accepting the award at an event attended by bartenders, drinks writers and enthusiasts in the Roundhouse, London. "I made an announcement to you on Monday that we're going to kill Dandelyan, we're going to close it. And it feels so wonderful to do it at this point and move on." He didn't give a date.





Dandelyan first entered the list at No. 50 in 2015, before jumping to No.3 in 2016 and placing second last year. In grabbing the top spot, it toppled the American Bar, at the Savoy hotel in London. Manhattan, Singapore, rose four places to third; The NoMad, New York, slipped one place to fifth. And the Connaught Bar, London, slipped to fifth from fourth.





London has a total of 10 bars on the 2018 list, including newcomers Scout (28), Three Sheets (29), Swift (46) and Coupette (18). The others are Bar Termini (6), Oriole (17) and Happiness Forgets (35).





The U.S. has 10 bars on the list, with The NoMad crowned Best Bar in North America for the second consecutive year. The others are Dante, New York (9); Attaboy, New York (15); Dead Rabbit, New York (16); Sweet Liberty, Miami (21); Employees Only, New York (26); Tommy's, San Francisco (40); Blacktail, New York (41); Trick Dog, San Francisco (44); and Lost Lake, Chicago (50).

Chetiyawardana has received many accolades in recent years, including World's Best Bartender 2015. He's known for innovative cocktails. His current "Modern Life of Plants" menu "explores industrialisation and large scale food systems," according to the bar's website. It's divided into three sections: Mint, Grape and Hops. Dandelyan has received multiple plaudits.





The World's 50 Best Bars is owned and organised by William Reed Business Media, the group behind the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards. The rankings are based on the votes of 505 drinks writers, bartenders and cocktail aficionados in 55 countries.





The World's 50 Best Bars 2018





1. Dandelyan - London





2. American Bar - London





3. Manhattan - Singapore





4. The NoMad - New York





5. Connaught Bar - London





6. Bar Termini - London





7. The Clumsies - Athens, Greece





8. Atlas - Singapore





9. Dante - New York





10. The Old Man - Hong Kong, China





11. Licoreria Limantour - Mexico City





12. Bar High Five - Tokyo, Japan





13. Native - Singapore





14. Floreria Atlantico - Buenos Aires, Argentina





15. Attaboy - New York





16. The Dead Rabbit - New York





17. Oriole - London





18. Coupette - London





19. Himkok - Oslo, Norway





20. Speak Low - Shanghai, China





21. Sweet Liberty - Miami





22. Baba Au Rum - Athens, Greece





23. Operation Dagger - Singapore





24. Le Syndicat - Paris





25. Lost & Found - Nicosia, Cyprus





26. Employees Only - New York





27. Central Station - Beirut, Lebanon





28. Scout - London





29. Three Sheets - London





30. Black Pearl - Melbourne, Australia





31. Tales and Spirits - Amsterdam





32. Linje Tio - Stockholm, Sweden





33. Little Red Door - Paris





34. 28 HongKong Street - Singapore





35. Happiness Forgets - London





36. La Factoria - Old San Juan, Puerto Rico





37. Paradiso - Barcelona, Spain





38. Indulge Experimental Bistro - Taipei, Taiwan





39. El Copitas - St Petersburg, Russia





40. Tommy's - San Francisco





41. BlackTail - New York





42. Candelaria - Paris





43. Schumann's - Munich, Germany





44. Trick Dog - San Francisco





45. Fifty Mils - Mexico City





46. Swift - London





47. Salmon Guru - Madrid, Spain





48. Buck and Breck - Berlin, Germany





49. Bar Benfiddich - Tokyo





50. Lost Lake - Chicago





- Vines is the chief food critic at Bloomberg.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



