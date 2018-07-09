What Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Romantic Anniversary Dinner In Maldives Looked Like!

Highlights TV celeb couple Divyanka and Vivek are vacationing in Maldives

The lovely couple celebrated their 2nd Anniversary on Sunday

Vivek Dahiya often shares healthy food and recipes on his Instagram page

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their second anniversary with a romantic dinner by the beach and Dahiya posted a series of snapshots from the extremely romantic date on his Instagram stories. The couple indulged in what looked like continental food and a whole lot of desserts! After all, what's love without a little bit (read a lot!) of sugar?

Have a look:

Doesn't everything look heavenly? Don't miss the delectable-looking white chocolate cake, with an anniversary wish scrawled on it. It looks like the super fit Vivek Dahiya is taking a break from his healthy diet, just for the time that he's on the vacation. A little of Insta-stalking told us that the actor only eats healthy food, for his daily meals.

Here's a peak into what Vivek Dahiya's healthy breakfast meal looks like:

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on May 22, 2018 at 11:33pm PDT

"A mixed veg omelette with fresh homemade avocado paste on gluten-free multi-grain bread along with a delicious mango smoothie," wrote Vivek Dahiya on this Instagram post. Dahiya even encouraged his followers to "try it and thank me later!" Dahiya even turns chef sometimes and shares recipes of healthy smoothies and drinks. Case in point:

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Apr 10, 2018 at 10:22pm PDT

While it may not look very appetising, the recipe is certainly very healthy and promises to deliver a punch of nutrition. Offering the recipe of the drink to his followers on Instagram, Dahiya added, "This is a meal in itself!" In case you were wondering what went into the drink, it's got blueberries, spinach, spirulina, banana, almond milk and honey. We guess Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi deserve a little dessert-bingeing on their vacation, given that the couple may not be getting an opportunity to do so, all thanks to their strict diet. We wish the lovely, happy couple a Happy Second Anniversary!