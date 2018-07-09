SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • What Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Romantic Anniversary Dinner In Maldives Looked Like!

What Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Romantic Anniversary Dinner In Maldives Looked Like!

   |  Updated: July 09, 2018 16:11 IST

Google Plus Reddit
What Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Romantic Anniversary Dinner In Maldives Looked Like!
Highlights
  • TV celeb couple Divyanka and Vivek are vacationing in Maldives
  • The lovely couple celebrated their 2nd Anniversary on Sunday
  • Vivek Dahiya often shares healthy food and recipes on his Instagram page
TV stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are in Maldives right now to mark their second anniversary and the couple has been making their fans go gaga with a constant stream of adorable and romantic pictures from the idyllic island nation. Tripathi and Dahiya are both very active on social media and their Instagram timelines stand testimony to the amazing time the couple is having on their vacation. Whether it's a romantic dinner by the beach, or cashing in on the wonderful weather and clear blue waters of Maldives, the couple seems to be enjoying it all. The couple even posted videos of them cycling along the tranquil waters of one of the beaches, making us longing for a vacation too.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their second anniversary with a romantic dinner by the beach and Dahiya posted a series of snapshots from the extremely romantic date on his Instagram stories. The couple indulged in what looked like continental food and a whole lot of desserts! After all, what's love without a little bit (read a lot!) of sugar?



Have a look:

divyanka tripathi vivek dahiya
divyanka tripathi vivek dahiya
divyanka tripathi vivek dahiya

Doesn't everything look heavenly? Don't miss the delectable-looking white chocolate cake, with an anniversary wish scrawled on it. It looks like the super fit Vivek Dahiya is taking a break from his healthy diet, just for the time that he's on the vacation. A little of Insta-stalking told us that the actor only eats healthy food, for his daily meals.

Also Read: Sasural Simar Ka Actors Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Make One Adorable Foodie Couple!



Comments

Here's a peak into what Vivek Dahiya's healthy breakfast meal looks like:

 

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on

"A mixed veg omelette with fresh homemade avocado paste on gluten-free multi-grain bread along with a delicious mango smoothie," wrote Vivek Dahiya on this Instagram post. Dahiya even encouraged his followers to "try it and thank me later!" Dahiya even turns chef sometimes and shares recipes of healthy smoothies and drinks. Case in point:

 

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on

While it may not look very appetising, the recipe is certainly very healthy and promises to deliver a punch of nutrition. Offering the recipe of the drink to his followers on Instagram, Dahiya added, "This is a meal in itself!" In case you were wondering what went into the drink, it's got blueberries, spinach, spirulina, banana, almond milk and honey. We guess Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi deserve a little dessert-bingeing on their vacation, given that the couple may not be getting an opportunity to do so, all thanks to their strict diet. We wish the lovely, happy couple a Happy Second Anniversary!



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Divyanka TripathiVivek DahiyaRomantic Dinner
How To Make Banana Chips At Home?
How To Make Banana Chips At Home?
Benefits Of Blackberries: From Weight Loss To Boosting Immunity And More!
Benefits Of Blackberries: From Weight Loss To Boosting Immunity And More!

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 