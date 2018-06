Here's Why You Should Not Have Water After Having Cucumber

Highlights Cucumbers and summers go hand in hand

Cooling and crunchy cucumbers are replete with nutrients

In summers, it is very important to eat light and clean

Cooling and crunchy cucumbers are replete with nutrients

Consumption of water immediately after having cucumber could increase GI motility

(Also Read: Cucumber Slices for the Eyes: 5 Ways it Can Help You 95 percent of cucumber's weight is just water. Not just cucumber, experts warn against drinking water after consumption of any water-rich fruit and vegetables like melons, pineapple and strawberry. This could reverse most of the benefits of consuming these water-rich fruits and vegetables. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora ND, "Cucumber is loaded with essential nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, copper, magnesium, potassium, manganese and most importantly silica, which is great for skin and hair health. Cucumber is 95% water, it does not make sense having water and diluting these essential nutrients. It is always advisable to avoid drinking water close to eating raw veggies and fruits for better absorption of nutrients."(Also Read: Cucumber Nutrition: Amazing Cucumber Nutritional Facts And Health Benefits It is also widely believed that drinking water with or after cucumber could disturb the optimum pH level that the body requires to digest the food. Too much of water could dilute the pH levels, and the acids required to digest foods may not operate effectively, which would eventually lead to poor digestion.Cucumber with its high quantum of water makes for an ideal vegetable to load up on, if you are struggling with digestive woes and problems like constipation . It softens the stool and facilitates its passage through the intestinal walls. But if you consume more water on top of cucumber, there is an increased risk of loose motions and diarrhoea due to very smooth bowel movement. So go ahead, load up on the nutrient-dense veggie; just make sure you try to keep a window of 20 minutes in between eating cucumbers and chugging a glass of water.