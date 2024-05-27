The capital city of Jaipur in Rajasthan is renowned for its royal palaces, bustling bazaars and exquisite culinary offerings. Over the years, Jaipur has seen the birth of several restaurants and cafes that not only offer authentic Rajasthani cuisine but also a wide range of other foods. While the city's famed restaurants often steal the limelight, numerous hidden gems offer a unique and authentic experience. These hidden gems are where the locals find solace in flavours resembling their rich heritage. Are you looking for some off-beat places that can tantalize your taste buds? Then look no further! We have curated a list of 10 hidden gems in Jaipur that will make you realize how this Pink City is a melting pot of cultures!





Here Are 10 Hidden Gems Of Jaipur That You Shouldn't Miss

1. Thali & More

Want to have authentic Rajasthani thali but on a budget? Then Thali & More can cater to your needs! This restaurant serves only delectable food, with their signature Rajasthani thali being the highlight. What will you get in this thali, you ask? Well, everything! Right from Gatta Curry to Bejad Roti. Another thing that you should not miss is their tasty Dal Bati Churma Thali comes with Masala Bati, Mirchi Tapore, Lehsun Chutney and so much more! If you want to taste the authentic flavours of Rajasthani cuisine, then Thali & More is the place to be!





Where: 1st-floor plot no, C 46, Sarojini Marg, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur.





When: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

2. Meraaki Kitchen

Are you looking for a place with good food and ambience? Then head to Meraaki kitchen! Based in Civil Lines, this restaurant serves multiple cuisines – from Asian to Italian – to tantalize your taste buds. They also provide you with a long list of cocktail and mocktail options to choose from. If you are visiting this place for the first time and don't know what to indulge in, make sure to try their Vada Pav Slider, Peri Peri Pizza and Hibiscus and Coconut cooler. Trust us, you will not regret it!





Where: Near Civil Lines Metro Station Piller No. 88, 27, Ajmer Road, Madrampur, Jaipur.





When: 12:00 noon – 10:00 pm

3. Anokhi Café

If you are all about health and organic ingredients, then Anokhi café is a must-visit place for you. This beautiful cafe focuses on fresh ingredients and coffee responsibly sourced from their local farm. From freshly baked cakes to crunchy salads, this café has it all. Their Sun-dried tomato & cream cheese bagel and Pizza with caramelized onions & goats are a must-try, so make sure to try their unique blend of health and taste.





Where: 2nd floor, KK Square, Prithviraj Road, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur.





When: 10:00 am – 7:30 pm

4. Vitthal's Kitchen

Run by differently-abled people, Vitthal's Kitchen is the only restaurant in Jaipur that encourages the use of sign language. This homey restaurant serves North Indian and Chinese food and is super affordable. Make sure to try their Dal Fry, Veg Handi, Pav Bhaji and Masala Tea to excite your taste buds. Aside from food, this place has a vibrant interior and positive vibe which will make you visit it again and again.





Where: 29A, Opposite Laxmi Mandir Cinema, Sahkar Marg, Tonk Road, Jaipur





When: 12:00 noon – 9:30 p.m.

5. Natraj

Tucked away in the heart of the city, Natraj serves the tastiest Rajasthani cuisine. Don't go by the façade of this place as they offer a “Season Special Thaali” with not one but two varieties of Dal Baati Churma, alongside Gatta Curry, Boondi Raita, Kadhi, Besan Roti and rice. This small restaurant has a rustic charm and authentic flavours that make it a must-visit for those seeking a culinary adventure.





Where: Natraj Restaurant, Mirza Ismail Rd, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur.





When: 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

6. Tapri – The Tea House

Want to enjoy the Pink City's views from the rooftop? Then wait no further and come straight to Tapri – The Tea House. This quaint rooftop café brings a modern twist to traditional Indian snacks. From classic teas to herbal teas, you name them have it. While visiting this café, make sure to try their nutritious Quinoa Upma, Moonglet and Bonsai Dabeli that will leave you asking for more. Also, keep your cameras ready for a selfie with Central Park in the backdrop!





Where: Rooftop B4-E, Opposite Central Park Gate, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur.





When: 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

7. Thali House

A modest little restaurant that serves authentic regional thalis, Thali House offers a wide range of foods ranging from North Indian to Rajasthani. Their two specialities – Paniharin Thali and Rajasthani Thali come with an assortment of dishes that showcase the diversity of India's culinary heritage. Aside from the thalis, make sure to indulge in their delectable Khoya Kaju Curry and Begam Badshah. Thali House is a must-visit for you if you crave traditional and hearty meals.





Where: 373-374, Near Sindhi Camp, Bus Stand, Station Road, Jaipur.





When: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

8. Taruveda Cocktails and Bistro

If you are planning to have a good time on a budget, then Taruveda Cocktails and Bistro is the place to be. This little bistro is a hidden gem in a true sense offering a fusion of modern and Indian cuisine. The patio seating and the chic indoor décor set the stage for a memorable dining experience. Highlights from the food menu? Don't forget to try their Blue Litchi, Burrata & Chargrilled Veg. Salad, and Chimichurri Pizza. Taruveda's wide range of food offerings will make your stomach full but not your heart.





Where: Moti Doongri Road, Anand Puri, Gangawal Park, Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur





When: 12:00 noon – 11:15 p.m.

9. Govindam Retreat

A beautiful little restaurant that captures the vibrant spirit of Rajasthan, Govindam Retreat will transport you to older, simpler times. This restaurant is perfect for family dining and you can enjoy Rajasthani thali and cuisine at a reasonable price. While visiting this restaurant, make sure to indulge in their Kadi Pakoda, Nargasi Kofta, Bajre ka Khichda, Khand Shahi, and Ker Sangar. Their delectable food combined with traditional aesthetics will make your experience wholesome!





Where: First Floor, Rajasthan Shilp Gram Udyog, Brahampuri, Rajamal Ka Talab Road, Kanwar Nagar, Jaipur





When: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

10. Mamu's Infusion

Nestled in Jaipur's popular area, C Scheme, Mamu's Infusion has a chilled-out vibe along with colourful and vibrant interiors. This place serves multiple cuisines – from Italian to Lebanese – so make sure to not eat anything before you pay a visit. Must-tries at Mamu's Infusion include ravioli, risotto, honey chilli fries, falafel and Mezze Platter. Pair these delectable dishes with a wide range of mocktails (our favourite being Blueberry Mojito) and enjoy!





Where: Mangalam Ambition Tower, Subhash Marg, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur.





When: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.





When in Jaipur, make sure to visit these beautiful restaurants!