Soft, gooey, yummy, rich, subtle, delightful... I feel like I am running out of words to describe cheese and my love for it. Cheese is one such dairy delight that has zero haters. You can use it on pizzas, shred it over pasta, mix it into a soup to make it thick and rich or eat it just as it is, cheese is versatile and adds a depth of flavour. In India, one of the most popular forms of cheese available is mozzarella, the stringy cheese that makes pizzas oh-so-delicious! However, in recent times, another variety of cheese - burrata - has gained fame due to its buttery and creamy taste. Not many people know this but both these cheeses are made using the pasta filata (stretched curd) method, yet they are different. But how? If you have this and many other questions in mind, then fret not!





We spoke to Chef Parul Pratap from Music & Mountains Restaurant to answer this and other basic questions, that will make you feel like a cheese pro in no time!

Both Mozzarella and Burrata cheese originated from Italy.

1. Origins:

Mozzarella Cheese:

A hit amongst pizza lovers, mozzarella cheese is loved for its versatility and taste. Many people have wondered about the origin of this kitchen staple. Contrary to popular opinion, mozzarella cheese was not birthed in the United States but in Southern Italy's Naples. While speaking to NDTV Food, Chef Pratap shared that mozzarella cheese is made with Buffalo milk which gives it a rich taste of fresh dairy and chewy mouth feel.

Burrata Cheese:

A common sight in salads, burrata cheese has gained popularity in recent years due to its unique texture and taste. But did you know this cheese also originated from Southern Italy? Yes! Chef Pratap shared her knowledge about this iconic cheese's origination. Just like mozzarella, burrata cheese is also an Italian baby from the Apulia region. The only difference is that this type of cheese is made using cow milk.

2. Texture

Mozzarella:

With its smooth, elastic texture, mozzarella cheese is characterized by a pristine white colour and glossy surface. Chef Parul Pratap adds that mozzarella cheese isn't aged which is why it has a soft springy texture in each bite. In fact, when sliced, it does not lose its shape. This is why it works as a great ingredient for salads.

Burrata cheese has a creamy interior and rich flavour.

Burrata:

Did you know that burrata means "buttery" in Italian? It gets its name due to its creamy interior and rich flavour. The flesh of burrata cheese is actually mozzarella but its centre is most revered as it's filled with 'Stracciatella' - a mix of fresh cheese shreds mixed with clotted cream. So when it bursts open, Chef Pratap adds, the creamy cheese inside spills out and adds another layer of dairy goodness to the dish.

3. Flavour

Mozzarella:

Mozzarella cheese imparts a delicate, milky taste that serves as a canvas for other ingredients to shine. It is easily available in the market and you can spot it in one glance because of its semi-soft texture. Since it's mild in taste, mozzarella cheese can be used in a variety of dishes for a creamy texture that doesn't overpower other ingredients.

Burrata:

Burrata, on the other hand, is velvety and buttery when opened. Its creamy filling gives a subtle tanginess that balances the richness, and results in a delightful burst of flavours in the mouth. As compared to mozzarella, burrata is more pronounced and stands out due to its creaminess (and high calories!). In fact, Chef Parul Pratap echoes the same feelings about burrata since it has a rich and creamy filling of Stracciatella.

Mozzarella cheese is most commonly used in pizzas and salads.

4. Culinary Uses

Mozzarella:

The first thing that would come to our mind when we hear the word "Mozzarella" is pizza. This type of cheese is readily available in the market in the form of cheese cubes, slices, or shredded, and can practically be paired with any dish. Whether layered in classic lasagna or paired with veggies in salads, mozzarella cheese complements each and every dish.

Burrata:

Just like mozzarella, burrata cheese can also be used in several dishes but its creamy interior elevates dishes to another level. Burrata cheese can be served alongside fresh crusty bread drizzled with olive oil or as a creamy addition to salads. "Since Burrata has become very popular across menus, it is found in a variety of dishes, ideally it makes the most sense in salads, pasta and even as a part of a cheese board but burrata can be found as a pizza topping as well," adds Chef Parul Pratap.





